Rita Dove, Carolyn Eastman top winners at Library of Virginia Literary Awards

Rita Dove, Carolyn Eastman and Jocelyn Nicole Johnson were the top winners at the 25th Annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards on Saturday.

Best-selling author Adriana Trigiani hosted the celebration, with Virginia author and culinary historian Michael W. Twitty as the featured speaker.

The Pulitzer prize-winning poet and former poet laureate Rita Dove won the poetry award for her book "Playlist for the Apocalypse," her first volume of new poems in 12 years. Dove is the Henry Hoyns Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Virginia.

Carolyn Eastman won the non-fiction award for her book "The Strange Genius of Mr. O: The World of the United States’ First Forgotten Celebrity," the biography of a performer—a Scottish orator who appeared in a toga—and a story of the United States during the founding era. Eastman is a professor of history at Virginia Commonwealth University and a 2022–2023 National Endowment for the Humanities Public Scholar.

Jocelyn Nicole Johnson won the fiction award for her book "My Monticello: Fiction." Set in the near future, "My Monticello" tells the story of a diverse group of Charlottesville neighbors fleeing violent white supremacists. A veteran public school art teacher, Johnson lives in Charlottesville.

There were also People's Choice Awards for fiction and nonfiction, and a prize for art in literature. Mari K. Eder won the People's Choice award in the nonfiction category for her book "The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II" and Sadeqa Johnson won in the fiction category for her book "Yellow Wife: A Novel."

The Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award went to Erin I. Kelly and Winfred Rembert for their book "Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist's Memoir of the Jim Crow South."

Katie Couric, a graduate of the University of Virginia, was also recognized at the ceremony for outstanding contributions to literature and journalism, although she did not attend. Her memoir, "Going There," was released last year by Little, Brown and Company.