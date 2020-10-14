Two Richmond-area debut authors getting national attention for their first books

Published over the summer by Simon & Schuster, the debut novel in July was a Barnes & Noble Book Club selection as well as an Amazon best book of the month.

Beanland spent over a decade in marketing and public relations before becoming a novelist. Before turning to fiction, she spent years at the VisArts Center of Richmond in marketing and as the director.

But all the while, she had the story of “Florence Adler” in her head. It’s based on the story of her great-aunt who was planning to swim the English Channel in 1934, but drowned while training in Atlantic City, N.J.

No spoilers here: This is the spark that starts the novel, which becomes an intergenerational story of a Jewish family that goes to great lengths to hide its family secret.

“I always wanted to write, but I think I was too practical to study creative writing when I was growing up,” Beanland said. She studied journalism and PR in college, and when she moved to Richmond with her husband, she landed a job in marketing at the VisArts Center of Richmond.

With three young children at home, she woke up at 4:30 a.m. every day to work on her novel before going to work at VisArts.