Bridging RVA's Christmas Day Dinner - a tradition for many for the past 6 years - needs funding, volunteers

For hundreds of families around the Richmond area, a knock on their front door on Christmas Day goes far beyond the bag of food they'll find when they open it.
Bridging RVA, a local nonprofit that helps those in need in a number of ways - from feeding people to providing new beds for children - is in need of funding and volunteers for its upcoming Christmas Day Dinner project, now in it's 6th year.
The organization normally hosts the big annual meal at Temple Beth Ahabah in downtown Richmond, though this year, rather than an in-person gathering, funds and volunteers are needed to prepare and then deliver ready-to-eat meals of turkey and mashed potatoes and more to hungry families on Christmas Day.
Bridging RVA Executive Director Lee Ann Sawyer explained that when schools shut down around the area in the spring, the nonprofit used its resources to begin delivering bags of food to school children and their families who relied on daily school breakfasts and lunches for their main meals.
That was 40 weeks ago.
"We never, ever thought it would be going on this long," Sawyer said earlier this week. The weekly deliveries, called Drop-Knock-Leave, happen every Saturday in Richmond and the neighboring counties. Volunteers drop the bags at doorsteps, knock and then leave. Recipients are notified ahead of time that their food will be delivered.
Sawyer said Bridging RVA remains dedicated to keeping needy families fed since the pandemic started, but it's come at a price.
Drop-Knock-Leave is "a costly endeavor for us," she said, and while there are many people who faithfully donate to keep the nonprofit afloat, the weekly deliveries "blew our budget out of the water." She said the organization's finances are week-to-week now, though "as long as there is a need, as long as there's money and...volunteers, we're going to keep doing it."
She's also hoping for a Christmas miracle.
More than 1,400 people were served last year on Christmas Day, and Sawyer said they're expecting to feed about 2,000 people this year.
"For 1,400 people last year, it was their only meal that day," she said. This year, "if we can't do this, [needy families] may not have a Christmas meal."
Volunteers are needed to prep the food on Dec. 22 and 23. The prepared food will be stored in a refrigerated trailer at Beth Ahabah. On Christmas Day, volunteers are needed to bag the food, help load vehicles and also make deliveries. Volunteers are asked to sign up for two-hour intervals.
For some people, volunteering on the biggest holiday of the year "is tradition," Sawyer said. "They spend a couple hours with us on Christmas Day - it's amazing."
Chesterfield County resident Shannon Hartsock and her family, including her husband and two teens, are regular volunteers with Bridging RVA. This Christmas Day will be no different.
"This really is an experience that reminds us as a family that there is something bigger than just our Christmas moment," she said. She recalled one year when her children were helping serve the meals and began talking to a man who had no family in the area with which to share the day. Throughout the meal, they'd check on him and keep him company.
"They love their family [but] to imagine someone not having that on a day like Christmas...really touched them," Hartsock said about her children. "They get to learn that these really are people like them, [that] they have a life story."
For more information, to donate or sign up to volunteer, visit www.bethahabah.org.
(804) 649-6945