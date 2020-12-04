Bridging RVA's Christmas Day Dinner - a tradition for many for the past 6 years - needs funding, volunteers

Sawyer said Bridging RVA remains dedicated to keeping needy families fed since the pandemic started, but it's come at a price.

Drop-Knock-Leave is "a costly endeavor for us," she said, and while there are many people who faithfully donate to keep the nonprofit afloat, the weekly deliveries "blew our budget out of the water." She said the organization's finances are week-to-week now, though "as long as there is a need, as long as there's money and...volunteers, we're going to keep doing it."

She's also hoping for a Christmas miracle.

More than 1,400 people were served last year on Christmas Day, and Sawyer said they're expecting to feed about 2,000 people this year.

"For 1,400 people last year, it was their only meal that day," she said. This year, "if we can't do this, [needy families] may not have a Christmas meal."

Volunteers are needed to prep the food on Dec. 22 and 23. The prepared food will be stored in a refrigerated trailer at Beth Ahabah. On Christmas Day, volunteers are needed to bag the food, help load vehicles and also make deliveries. Volunteers are asked to sign up for two-hour intervals.