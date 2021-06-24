Broadway In Richmond returns in the fall, 'Lion King' & 'Mean Girls' slated for 2022; Santana, Counting Crows headed to Altria

After being postponed due to COVID-19, Broadway In Richmond will return in the fall for the 2021-2022 season.
The season will bring back the wildly popular stage version of Disney's "The Lion King" for two weeks in March 2022, as well as the Broadway classic "My Fair Lady" in May 2022 and the Richmond premiere of Tina Fey's hit musical "Mean Girls" in September 2022.
“Our 2019 – 2020 season was interrupted because of the pandemic, as so many events were, and we could not present a 2020 – 2021 season as shows were not touring, and venues were not open," Cindy Creasy, a spokesperson for Broadway In Richmond, said via email. "Which is why we are thrilled to announce our new season, a continuation of our efforts to bring the best national Broadway touring shows to Richmond for full-week engagements and in some cases, multiple weeks, like 'The Lion King,' which plays for two weeks in March."
The season will kick off with the Richmond debut of "Anastasia" on October 26. The musical is based on the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family.
The 13th season of Broadway In Richmond will also include "Jesus Christ Superstar" in June 2022, as well as rescheduled performances of "Fiddler On the Roof" in April 2022 and "The Band's Visit" in July 2022. Both are being rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is the upcoming Broadway in Richmond schedule:
"Anastasia:" October 26 - 31
"Come From Away:" February 1 – 6, 2022
"Disney’s The Lion King:" March 9 – 20, 2022
"My Fair Lady:" May 31 – June 5, 2022
"Jesus Christ Superstar:" June 21 - 26
"Mean Girls:" September 20 - 25, 2022
Rescheduled from the 2019 - 2020 season:
"Fiddler On The Roof:" April 5 – 10, 2022
"The Band’s Visit:" July 26 – 31, 2022
All performances will be held at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. Subscriptions to the five-show Broadway In Richmond season start at $215. Subscriptions go on sale Monday, June 28 at 10 a.m. allowing current subscribers to renew, and new subscribers to purchase their season tickets. Individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.
For more information and to purchase tickets when they go on sale, visit www.BroadwayInRichmond.com or call (800) 514-ETIX (3849).
The Altria Theater, which is managed by ASM Richmond, has been busy re-scheduling performers shuffled by the coronavirus, as well as booking many big-name performers starting with Santana on Sept. 14, Counting Crows on Oct. 2, and country group Little Big Town on Oct. 14.
Rescheduled performances that will finally arrive on the Richmond stage include alternative rockers Wilco and Sleater-Kinney on Aug. 18, comedian John Cleese on Oct. 10, Patti LaBelle on Oct. 16, Steve Martin and Martin Short on Oct. 22 and many more.
All shows will be at 100% capacity, with cleaning and sanitizing in place. Concessions will be open and serving individually packaged food and beverage products. For more information, visit https://www.altriatheater.com, call (800) 514-ETIX (3849) or visit the box office at 6 N. Laurel St.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran