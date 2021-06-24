Broadway In Richmond returns in the fall, 'Lion King' & 'Mean Girls' slated for 2022; Santana, Counting Crows headed to Altria

After being postponed due to COVID-19, Broadway In Richmond will return in the fall for the 2021-2022 season.

The season will bring back the wildly popular stage version of Disney's "The Lion King" for two weeks in March 2022, as well as the Broadway classic "My Fair Lady" in May 2022 and the Richmond premiere of Tina Fey's hit musical "Mean Girls" in September 2022.

“Our 2019 – 2020 season was interrupted because of the pandemic, as so many events were, and we could not present a 2020 – 2021 season as shows were not touring, and venues were not open," Cindy Creasy, a spokesperson for Broadway In Richmond, said via email. "Which is why we are thrilled to announce our new season, a continuation of our efforts to bring the best national Broadway touring shows to Richmond for full-week engagements and in some cases, multiple weeks, like 'The Lion King,' which plays for two weeks in March."

The season will kick off with the Richmond debut of "Anastasia" on October 26. The musical is based on the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family.