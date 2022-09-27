Burning Man exhibit headed to Richmond botanical garden

If you've ever wanted to experience a piece of Burning Man -- the community, art and self-expression festival held in the Nevada desert -- in Richmond, you're in luck.

Burning Man artist Kate Raudenbush will premiere her new exhibit "Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture" at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in 2023.

Created in collaboration with poet Sha Michele, the show will feature five monumental sculptures and will run from April 28 through October 29, 2023.

Raudenbush sculptures are large-scale "intricately and beautifully designed from a range of laser-cut, mixed metals such as weathered steel, mirror-polished, hammered stainless steel, and patinated bronze," according to the Garden. With heights reaching up to 17 feet, "most sculptures will invite visitors to step inside. (T)hey will serve as portals to other worlds of thought, meaning, and healing."

According to the Garden, "the exhibit will offer a quest for self-inquiry inside the Garden's peaceful oasis."

Each piece is being created in dialogue with the landscape and water features. Dramatically lit from within and paired with poetry, the art will be exceptionally inviting at night and the Garden will be offering many related events, classes, and extended hours on select evenings.

Raudenbush created "Raindrop," a meditation space built to honor the element of water, which was installed at Burning Man in 2009. The design work was inspired by the seed of life geometry and Japanese woodcuts, the artist said. "It is one of my most installed artworks, and each time I installed it - it rained, sometimes a hurricane and severe thunderstorms. The only time it didn’t storm was when it was finally purchased by Arthur Meyerovich in 2013," Raudenbush said.

Raudenbush forged up a friendship with poet Michele at Burning Man in 2000. She currently lives and works in New York City and said that the idea for the exhibit was born during the pandemic.

The Garden will share the work in progress on its social media accounts @LewisGinter. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave. General admission runs $8-$17. More information at www.lewisginter.org.