 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Burning Man exhibit headed to Richmond botanical garden

  • 0
Braindrop and Kate Raudenbush at Burning Man 2009-photo by Marc Whalen

Braindrop is a meditation space built to honor the element of water. This image shows the artist Kate Raudenbush meditating inside at Burning Man 2009.

 Marc Whalen

Hurricane Ian passed offshore, bringing fierce winds, storm surges, and high waves to the Cayman Islands on Monday, September 26. Ian is now a Category 2 hurricane. The eye of the storm is located around 150 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and continues to move closer to the US gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Please see Storyline for restrictions and usage terms. RESTRICTIONS AND USAGE TERMS: Please credit “@AlastairTaff via Spectee”. ******************************************************************* NOTE: 2 clips Clip 1 Video Location: S Sound Rd, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Video Recording Date/Time: September 26, 2022 at about 08:30h Clip 2 Video Location: S Sound Rd, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Video Recording Date/Time: September 26, 2022 at about 10:00h

If you've ever wanted to experience a piece of Burning Man -- the community, art and self-expression festival held in the Nevada desert -- in Richmond, you're in luck.

Burning Man artist Kate Raudenbush will premiere her new exhibit "Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture" at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in 2023.

Created in collaboration with poet Sha Michele, the show will feature five monumental sculptures and will run from April 28 through October 29, 2023.

Raudenbush sculptures are large-scale "intricately and beautifully designed from a range of laser-cut, mixed metals such as weathered steel, mirror-polished, hammered stainless steel, and patinated bronze," according to the Garden. With heights reaching up to 17 feet, "most sculptures will invite visitors to step inside. (T)hey will serve as portals to other worlds of thought, meaning, and healing."

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

According to the Garden, "the exhibit will offer a quest for self-inquiry inside the Garden's peaceful oasis."

Each piece is being created in dialogue with the landscape and water features. Dramatically lit from within and paired with poetry, the art will be exceptionally inviting at night and the Garden will be offering many related events, classes, and extended hours on select evenings.

Raudenbush created "Raindrop," a meditation space built to honor the element of water, which was installed at Burning Man in 2009. The design work was inspired by the seed of life geometry and Japanese woodcuts, the artist said. "It is one of my most installed artworks, and each time I installed it - it rained, sometimes a hurricane and severe thunderstorms. The only time it didn’t storm was when it was finally purchased by Arthur Meyerovich in 2013," Raudenbush said.

Raudenbush forged up a friendship with poet Michele at Burning Man in 2000. She currently lives and works in New York City and said that the idea for the exhibit was born during the pandemic.

The Garden will share the work in progress on its social media accounts @LewisGinter. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is located at 1800 Lakeside Ave. General admission runs $8-$17. More information at www.lewisginter.org.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

0 Comments

Tags

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West has 'lost his queen too'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News