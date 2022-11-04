From staff reports
Who's ready for Christmas?
Busch Gardens Christmas Town starts next week with over 10 million lights, holiday shows and 20 rides and coasters including the new Pantheon, dubbed the world’s fastest multi-launch coaster.
Christmas Town runs for select dates from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8.
New features this year include a new holiday dining experience called Santa's Fireside Feast and a holiday scavenger hunt.
Busch Gardens is offering a Christmas Town Flash Sale from now until Nov. 13 with tickets starting at $27.99. More information at https://buschgardens.com.
Top 5 weekend events: Doug E. Fresh, Lego Brick Fest Live & Hops in the Park
LEGO BRICK FEST LIVE
DOUG E. FRESH
DISNEY JUNIOR LIVE ON TOUR
RICHMOND BALLET'S 'STUDIO 2'
HOPS IN THE PARK