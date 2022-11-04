 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Busch Gardens Christmas Town starts next week

  • 0
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.

 Stephen Johnson

Eric Kolenich rockets through Busch Gardens' Pantheon coaster.

Who's ready for Christmas?

Busch Gardens Christmas Town starts next week with over 10 million lights, holiday shows and 20 rides and coasters including the new Pantheon, dubbed the world’s fastest multi-launch coaster.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Christmas Town runs for select dates from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8.

New features this year include a new holiday dining experience called Santa's Fireside Feast and a holiday scavenger hunt.

Busch Gardens is offering a Christmas Town Flash Sale from now until Nov. 13 with tickets starting at $27.99. More information at https://buschgardens.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Green Top is everything for the outdoorsman - from 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News