Busch Gardens permanently closing Mach Tower

Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that it is permanently closing the Mäch Tower ride on Jan. 8.

"Since opening at Busch Gardens in 2011, Mäch Tower has thrilled riders for over a decade. After review and consideration of overall guest satisfaction, we have made the decision to close Mäch Tower permanently."

The Mäch Tower, which stands at over 240 tall and features breathtaking views and pulse-pounding drops, will be available for rides until Jan. 8.

Busch Gardens will open DarKoaster, an indoor, family-friendly ride on which riders straddle the seat as if they are boarding snowmobiles, in 2023.

DarKoaster will feature four launches, speeds up to 36 mph and over 2,400 feet of track, all in the dark.

Busch Gardens billed it as “the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster.”