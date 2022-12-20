Busch Gardens permanently closing Mach Tower

From staff reports
Eric Kolenich rockets through Busch Gardens' Pantheon coaster.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that it is permanently closing the
Mäch Tower ride on Jan. 8.
"Since opening at Busch Gardens in 2011, Mäch Tower has thrilled riders for over a decade. After review and consideration of overall guest satisfaction, we have made the decision to close Mäch Tower permanently."
The Mäch Tower, which stands at over 240 tall and features breathtaking views and pulse-pounding drops, will be available for rides until Jan. 8.
Busch Gardens will open
DarKoaster, an indoor, family-friendly ride on which riders straddle the seat as if they are boarding snowmobiles, in 2023.
DarKoaster will feature four launches, speeds up to 36 mph and over 2,400 feet of track, all in the dark.
Busch Gardens billed it as “the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster.”
5 must-see tacky light houses in Henrico
River Road Christmas Lights at 8720 River Road
The Whitlocks’ drive-thru holiday light display at their home on River Road is like the “chef’s kiss” of the Tacky Light tour. For starters, it’s not tacky, it’s just wonderfully bright and illuminated with 250,000 lights. The display features a life-sized Nativity, winter wonderlands, a gingerbread playground, 12 Days of Christmas, blow-ups, farm animals and wildlife, water scenes, snow fights, snowmen, bears, penguins, a birthday cake and, of course, Santa, his reindeer and elves. You don’t even have to get out of your car to see it. You might just have to wait a while to get through the backed-up traffic, but it’s absolutely worth it.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Christmas House at 2300 Wistar Court
Mr. Christmas was one of the very first Richmond homes to light up for Mad Dog’s Tacky Light tour. But this year, Frank Hudak, also known as Mr. Christmas, will be hanging up his lights after 51 years and raising over $175,000 for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls with his display. His display features over 100,000 lights that takes 4 miles of wiring via miniature variable computer circuits. You’ll see giant, larger-than-life nutcrackers, lots of blow molds, displays and chock a block of lights.
Eva Russo
A Phifer Christmas at 9604 Asbury Court
Bobby Phifer may have downgraded to one house after selling his beloved mother’s house earlier this year, but 9604 Asbury Court is still a spectacular dedication to the holidays. The Phifers upgraded to LED lights this year, the display is super bright, the yard is jam-packed with a feast of decorations for the senses and, of course, the 80-foot trees lit from top to bottom are a sight to behold. This is the Phifers’ 48th year decorating for the holidays.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
2334 Thousand Oaks Drive
Located one street over from “The Christmas House” on Wistar Court, the Preissner home is a favorite on the Tacky Lights tour. The house is covered with 77,000 blue and white lights and has a star with a tail of lights. A flock of reindeer, Santa and a host of holiday characters festoon the yard.
Courtesy of the homeowner
9625 Peppertree Drive
9625 Peppertree Drive
We think of this home as the “firetruck” house with a real firetruck in the yard and bright white lights covering the house, trees and bushes. Weather permitting, a garden train runs in the front yard.
Most houses on the
Tacky Lights list stay lit through Dec. 31.
Photos by ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH