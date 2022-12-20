 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Busch Gardens permanently closing Mach Tower

ORG XMIT: BO05OKO1_001 An American flag flies high above Busch Gardens Monday morning in James City County, Va. Workers secured the flag atop Mäch Tower, the park’s newest thrill attraction that stands nearly 240 feet tall. Construction on Mäch Tower is nearly complete. When the thrill attraction opens later this month, guests will experience breath-taking views and pulse-pounding drops. ©2011 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

 Scott K. Brown

Eric Kolenich rockets through Busch Gardens' Pantheon coaster.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced that it is permanently closing the Mäch Tower ride on Jan. 8.

"Since opening at Busch Gardens in 2011, Mäch Tower has thrilled riders for over a decade. After review and consideration of overall guest satisfaction, we have made the decision to close Mäch Tower permanently."

The Mäch Tower, which stands at over 240 tall and features breathtaking views and pulse-pounding drops, will be available for rides until Jan. 8.

Busch Gardens will open DarKoaster, an indoor, family-friendly ride on which riders straddle the seat as if they are boarding snowmobiles, in 2023.

DarKoaster will feature four launches, speeds up to 36 mph and over 2,400 feet of track, all in the dark.

Busch Gardens billed it as “the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster.”

