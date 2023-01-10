Butcher Brown, Brown Ballerinas for Change to join Richmond Symphony for MLK celebrations

There are two new ways to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend, in advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Richmond jazz-funk outfit Butcher Brown will be joining the Richmond Symphony for a pops concert on Saturday night at the Carpenter Theatre.

Butcher Brown will be playing songs from a mix of their albums, and the songs are being rearranged in symphonic compositions for the Richmond Symphony. Trey Pollard of Spacebomb Records is doing the arrangements.

In the past, Spacebomb’s Matthew E. White has performed with the Symphony as well. But this is the first time Butcher Brown will be sharing the stage with the Richmond Symphony. Chia-Hsuan Lin will be conducting.

Butcher Brown is a five-piece outfit that met in Virginia Commonwealth University’s jazz program and performs its own mix of jazz, hip-hop, funk, rap, rock and soul music. In 2020, Butcher Brown was tapped to perform the new “Monday Night Football” theme song, a modern take on Little Richard’s “Rip It Up,” for ESPN.

Butcher Brown recently released “Triple Trey,” a “big band jazz album,” which will pair well with the Richmond Symphony, guitarist Morgan Burrs said.

“‘Triple Trey’ was arranged for large ensembles. All of the arrangements are horn arrangements and some rap songs. It’s going to be really cool,” Burrs said. “We’ve all grown up seeing the symphony or being involved with it. It will be cool to dive into the unknown.”

Tickets start at $15; more information at (804) 788-1212 or richmondsymphony.com.

On Sunday, the Richmond Symphony will be performing at an MLK Community Concert at the Perkinson Center for the Arts in Chester.

The Brown Ballerinas for Change, a social justice organization that came together during the Black Lives Matter protests at the Robert E. Lee statue and now works to increase the Black population in ballet, will perform during the concert.

“We have been working on a beautiful piece,” said Ava Holloway, 16, one of the Brown Ballerinas for Change, said. “It’s really powerful that we can come together with the symphony and create something to go off the Martin Luther King Jr. legacy: of having a dream and achieving those dreams. I never would have thought we’d have opportunities like this before 2020. To present our best selves as dancers and to have these opportunities to perform with really talented people.”

The repertoire also will feature spirituals, hymns and other stirring compositions by Black musicians of the past and present. Isaac Wilson, an 11-year-old member of the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra, will be a featured violin soloist.

Tickets start at $15; the Perkinson Center for the Arts is at 11810 Centre St. in Chester. Visit richmondsymphony.com for more information.

The Richmond Symphony also released updates to its 2022-23 season.

The season’s core program, now called Symphony Series, will feature internationally acclaimed female guest artists, such as rising violin star María Dueñas, who won the first prize of the senior division of the Richmond 2021 Menuhin Competition. She will perform with the Richmond Symphony on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

February concerts at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery have been increased to two nights due to popular demand.

The symphony also will be performing classic Hollywood love songs for Valentine’s Day, and there will be a visit from Carnegie Hall singer N’Kenge covering classics from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Diana Ross on May 13.

The final Star Wars film night will feature a double showing of “Return of the Jedi” on May 6, including an immersive Cantina Party experience in between performances in the ballroom of the Altria Theater.

More information on the Richmond Symphony’s continuing season can be found at richmondsymphony.com.

From the archives: 100 photos of Pony Pasture