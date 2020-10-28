Candy chutes, haunted drive-thrus or skipping: How Richmonders are adapting for Halloween 2020

Parents are faced with the big question this year: to trick-or-treat or not during the coronavirus.
While experts have warned that traditional door-to-door trick or treating can be dangerous during the pandemic, many people are taking a creative approach to the holiday to encourage social distancing and offer touch-free treats.
In a Bon Air neighborhood, home owners are embracing the "trick-or-treat candy chute." It’s a six-foot piece of PVC pipe that homeowners can attach to their front porch or railing, load up with candy, and “chute” -- safely and socially-distanced -- to all the little ghouls and goblins trick or treating in their neighborhood.
The trend started popping up on social media and has caught on across the country.
“A lot of things we all look forward to have gone by the wayside this year. We wanted to make sure the kids in our neighborhood and who visit on Halloween have something fun to look forward to,” Shaun Aigner-Lee, a board member at Brookwood Estates in Bon Air, said.
Now, they’re going to have a “trick-or-treat candy chute” contest in their neighborhood. Twenty houses will be decorating their candy chutes and 10 more houses will be setting up tables at their end of their driveway for trick or treaters. Everyone will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance, Aigner-Lee added.
Trick-or-treat tables, wrapped goodie bags and candy chutes are just a few of the changes people will see this Halloween, where people are adapting to safety concerns due to the coronavirus.
“We aren’t going trick or treating this year. We’re sad about it, but it isn’t worth the risk to us,” Ashlie Willis Buell of Short Pump said. She has two young kids: a 1-year-old and a 3-year old.
Instead, Buell will be putting individually wrapped treat bags at the end of her driveway to avoid cross contamination from a shared bucket and to avoid having people cluster on her porch.
Her kids will be dressing up – as Elsa from “Frozen” and a cat – for a glow-in-the dark candy hunt in their yard.
At a Wednesday briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam reminded Virginians to be mindful of the pandemic while celebrating the holiday this weekend. "With Halloween this weekend, I want to remind everyone to please take precautions and make good choices. Some favorite Halloween activities are not cut out for social distancing. Big crowds are a bad idea,” Northam said.
Roughly 12% of U.S. households will go trick-or-treating this year, compared to 24% last year, according to a new survey from NORC at the University of Chicago. About 25% of families plan to give out candy this year, down from 38% last year. Overall, there is a 32% increase in people who will not celebrate Halloween compared to last year due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“This year is all about making adjustments and having a good attitude,” Jenn Hart of Mechanicsville said. She has two kids, ages 14 and 11, who wanted to trick or treat, but because she’s taking immunosuppressants and one of her kids’ grandparents is recovering from cancer, they decided to skip it this year. “I think the risk doesn’t outweigh the rewards,” Hart said. “They will have a tiny sleepover, one friend each, and we’re going to have fun Halloween food and games.”
New Halloween events that embrace social distance scares are also popping up at local businesses.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 7048 Forest Hill Ave. started a drive-through “haunted car wash” last weekend that was a huge success.
Creepy clowns and costumed figures danced around the car wash that was decked out in green lights and fog. This weekend, the haunted car wash will return on Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 10 p.m. for $16 per car. They're hoping to break their record and see 1,500 cars in one day.
Hadad’s Lake, a seasonal swimming lake at 7900 Osbourne Turnpike in Henrico County, turned their sprawling grounds into a haunted drive-through last weekend called Haunted Road, with the help of haunted attraction Dead City Lodge.
The pop-up haunted attraction was a surprise hit to both the owners of Hadad’s Lake and visitors. On Saturday night, over 750 cars drove through Haunted Road for haunted skits and jump scares from the crew of Dead City Lodge.
The event was such a surprise hit owner Dorian Hadad said that she had to turn away 700 or more cars. And she caught some flack from her neighbors for traffic back-ups and on social media for long waits before being turned away for the night.
“This is the first year we’ve ever done this,” Hadad said. She said she thinks people turned out in droves because of the concept – it’s a haunted-house type experience where people can stay safely in their cars – and because of the $10 per car price. Other haunted houses in the area like the Red Vein Haunted House at Hanover Vegetable Farm cost $20 per person.
Haunted Road will return to Hadad’s Lake this Friday and Saturday from 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., cash only, although she worries that she will again have to turn away hundreds of cars.
Other popular Halloween events have been cancelled around the city, such as Halloween on Hanover which can draw thousands and the Oregon Hill Halloween Parade, due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus.
Still, many people are embracing the pandemic side of the holiday either with decorations or with their costumes. Midlothian’s Lisa Flannery is decorating her yard as a “radioactive waste site catastrophe.”
“It’s fitting that we will wear respirator masks and rubber gloves for our costumes,” Flannery said. Trick-or-treaters are welcome, she said, but masks and social distancing is required.
Others will be turning off their porch lights on Halloween night.
“I just feel like there’s no real good way to make it entirely safe,” Midlothian’s Rainey Niklawski said. She said she plans to block off her front porch with yellow caution tape and stay in with her kids, ages 11 and 12, to watch a scary move. “I feel like it’s better for our family to stick together and do something different and fun.”
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran