Candy chutes, haunted drive-thrus or skipping: How Richmonders are adapting for Halloween 2020

The event was such a surprise hit owner Dorian Hadad said that she had to turn away 700 or more cars. And she caught some flack from her neighbors for traffic back-ups and on social media for long waits before being turned away for the night.

“This is the first year we’ve ever done this,” Hadad said. She said she thinks people turned out in droves because of the concept – it’s a haunted-house type experience where people can stay safely in their cars – and because of the $10 per car price. Other haunted houses in the area like the Red Vein Haunted House at Hanover Vegetable Farm cost $20 per person.

Haunted Road will return to Hadad’s Lake this Friday and Saturday from 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., cash only, although she worries that she will again have to turn away hundreds of cars.

Other popular Halloween events have been cancelled around the city, such as Halloween on Hanover which can draw thousands and the Oregon Hill Halloween Parade, due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

Still, many people are embracing the pandemic side of the holiday either with decorations or with their costumes. Midlothian’s Lisa Flannery is decorating her yard as a “radioactive waste site catastrophe.”