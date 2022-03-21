Chesapeake native and Virginia Tech football player wows 'American Idol' judges

After knocking down the competition on the field, former Virginia Tech linebacker Daniel Marshall Griffith blew the competition away on his "American Idol" debut. The Chesapeake native is on his way to Hollywood after a unanimous "Yes" from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Griffith, 24, played college football for four years but only started performing music live for the past five to six months before his audition, he told the judges.

Griffith said he loved and played country music for nearly his whole life, but only started performing formerly after sing at his grandfather's memorial services. After a handful of live gigs, he decided to audition for "American Idol."

He sung Garth Brook's ballad "The Dance" during his audition and the judges were impressed by his performance and natural talent.

The judges decided to roll the dice on Griffith's singing gift and punched his ticket to the next phase of the competition for season 20 of "American Idol."