Children’s Museum of Richmond to permanently close Short Pump location

While other Richmond museums have been able to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, the Children’s Museum of Richmond has remained closed since mid-March due to state guidelines prohibiting interactive exhibits.

As a cost-cutting measure, the Children’s Museum will permanently close its Short Pump satellite facility at 11800 W. Broad Street by the end of August.

“This was a difficult decision, and we are very disappointed about having to close our Short Pump location, which had been in operation since 2010. But it is a financial reality we face during this ongoing pandemic,” Danielle Ripperton, the Children’s Museum executive director, said in a release announcing the closure.

Two-thirds of the Children's Museum of Richmond staff has been laid off due to the pandemic. The economic impact on being closed for almost six months has been intense, Ripperton said.

"Seventy percent of our previous revenue was derived from earned revenue i.e., attendance, memberships, birthday parties, which has been very significantly reduced," she said. The museum received a PPP loan in April, but no further assistance from the government.