Children’s Museum of Richmond to permanently close Short Pump location

While other Richmond museums have been able to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, the Children’s Museum of Richmond has remained closed since mid-March due to state guidelines prohibiting interactive exhibits.
As a cost-cutting measure, the Children’s Museum will permanently close its Short Pump satellite facility at 11800 W. Broad Street by the end of August.
“This was a difficult decision, and we are very disappointed about having to close our Short Pump location, which had been in operation since 2010. But it is a financial reality we face during this ongoing pandemic,” Danielle Ripperton, the Children’s Museum executive director, said in a release announcing the closure.
Two-thirds of the Children's Museum of Richmond staff has been laid off due to the pandemic. The economic impact on being closed for almost six months has been intense, Ripperton said.
"Seventy percent of our previous revenue was derived from earned revenue i.e., attendance, memberships, birthday parties, which has been very significantly reduced," she said. The museum received a PPP loan in April, but no further assistance from the government.
Short Pump’s exhibits will be transferred to other Children’s Museum locations. Its part-time employees were laid off in mid-March, and its manager has taken another position within the organization.
The museum’s Fredericksburg location also closed permanently earlier this year. The downtown location at 2626 W. Broad Street and Chesterfield location at 6629 Lake Harbour Drive plan to re-open when guidelines allow.
In the meantime, the downtown Children’s Museum still offers on-site birthday parties and hosts the YWCA’s Sprout School’s early learning classes in non-exhibit spaces. The museum currently offers virtual field trips for school and daycare via the Zoom platform with a live educator. The museum also plans to offer art classes using clay, watercolor and other mediums soon.
More information is available at www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran