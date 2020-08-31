Children's Museum of Richmond to open in September

The Children's Museum of Richmond is ready to re-open in September.

The museum will open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 17. The museum is able to open due to updated state guidelines that allow interactive exhibits in museums.

“We are excited and cautious (all at the same time!) about re-opening," Danielle Ripperton, the museum's executive director, said via email. "We have missed children and families learning through play at CMoR and we’re thrilled to be able to facilitate that learning again. At the same time, we are cautious, which we believe is a good thing because it keeps us on our toes in this new era of social distancing and increased safety protocols."

The museum will open with several new safety measures in place. Visitors will purchase timed tickets in advance for entry to both the downtown and Chesterfield location. The museum will have new hours and be open from Thursday to Sunday. Ticket reservations will open online on Sept. 8.

Children over the age of 5 will be required to wear masks. Some exhibits, such as the cave at the downtown exhibit, will remain closed for safety reasons.