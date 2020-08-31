Children's Museum of Richmond to open in September

The Children's Museum of Richmond is ready to re-open in September.
The museum will open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 17. The museum is able to open due to updated state guidelines that allow interactive exhibits in museums.
“We are excited and cautious (all at the same time!) about re-opening," Danielle Ripperton, the museum's executive director, said via email. "We have missed children and families learning through play at CMoR and we’re thrilled to be able to facilitate that learning again. At the same time, we are cautious, which we believe is a good thing because it keeps us on our toes in this new era of social distancing and increased safety protocols."
The museum will open with several new safety measures in place. Visitors will purchase timed tickets in advance for entry to both the downtown and Chesterfield location. The museum will have new hours and be open from Thursday to Sunday. Ticket reservations will open online on Sept. 8.
Children over the age of 5 will be required to wear masks. Some exhibits, such as the cave at the downtown exhibit, will remain closed for safety reasons.
Additional hand sanitizing and wash stations have been added to exhibits, as well as cleaning wipes in high traffic areas. In high-touch exhibits such as the diner and grocery store, families will be provided with a clean bag of items to use when they arrive. "Dirty bins" will be placed throughout the museum so that compromised toys can be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before another child uses them.
The Children's Museum of Richmond has been been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus. During that time, the museum has permanently closed the Fredericksburg location and the Short Pump satellite location.
Some of the favorite exhibits from those spaces have been repurposed for the downtown and Chesterfield locations. The Chesterfield location will have an 18-foot tire climber where children can climb to the top of a structure built entirely of real tires and visit a mechanic shop that allows children to “get under the hood” of a car their size. The downtown location will have the new outdoor iSpy exhibit that challenges families to look at their surroundings in a different way and the Bright exhibit, a space filled with light and color where children can explore patterns, color mixing, and more.
The museum will open to members before the public opening. The Chesterfield location will be open to members on Sept. 12 and the downtown location will be open to members on Sept. 13.
The downtown museum is located at 2626 W. Broad St., the Chesterfield museum is located at 6629 Lake Harbour Dr., Midlothian. More information at www.childrensmuseumofrichmond.org.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran