Chip Jones, Brian Castleberry, Annie Kim win Library of Virginia Literary Awards; RTD columnist honored for contributions to journalism

Virginia authors Chip Jones, Brian Castleberry and Annie Kim were the big winners in the 24th annual Library of Virginia Literary Awards announced Saturday night. Hosted by Adriana Trigiani, the awards were held virtually this year, for the second year in a row, due to the pandemic.

Jones, a former reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, won the award for non-fiction for his book “The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South.”

The annual awards honor Virginia authors in the categories of nonfiction, fiction and poetry as well as works about a Virginia subject. The winners are selected by independent panels of judges.

Michael Paul Williams, a columnist for The Times-Dispatch and winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, was honored for his distinguished contributions to journalism in Virginia. The Pulitzer board honored Williams for his “penetrating and historically insightful columns that led Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city’s monuments to white supremacy.”