Chop Suey Books in Richmond being sold to new owners

But the pandemic has been challenging, Tefft said. The shop closed in March 2020 and didn’t reopen again until October. When it reopened, it was appointment only for safety reasons.

“With COVID, I had to work more and it was like paying to go to work. I’m burned out. I got halfway through the pandemic and said, ‘I think I’m ready.’ I have a 4 year old. I want to spend time with him,” Tefft said.

Tefft quietly began looking for new owners. After Christmas, he worried about the high transmission rate and closed the shop again until April. In July, the floors had to be redone and the shop closed again.

“We just re-opened about two weeks ago. We’re running on limited hours. But it’s awesome to be back, to see regulars and say goodbye and slowly let people know,” Tefft said.

McDaniel, the new owner, said that he’s always wanted to own a bookstore. McDaniel grew up in Richmond and graduate from Highland Springs High School. Although he spent the past 20 years in wireless technology, he retired a few years ago and has spent his time working and volunteering at The Fountain Bookshop in Shockoe Slip.