Chris Rock adds Richmond to his comedy tour

Comedian Chris Rock, fresh off the slap heard round the world at the Oscars on Sunday night, has added Richmond to his comedy tour.

Rock will perform at the Altria Theater at 6 N. Laurel St. on Oct. 25.

Tickets go on sale April 1 and will cost $52.50-$153 via etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ticket prices for Rock's stand-up comedy tour have skyrocketed after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

StubHub said it experienced more than 25 times the daily sales for Rock's tour in the two days following the Oscars than in the last month for Rock’s tour. It also reported that the average price of tickets jumped from between $150-$200 a ticket to about $250 a ticket.