City launches first Richmond Poet Laureate program with $4,000 honorarium, applications open

Richmond will have its first ever Richmond Poet Laureate, courtesy of the city of Richmond.

The Poet Laureate’s main task will be to promote poetry, interact with city residents and raise a greater appreciation for reading and writing poetry.

The idea for the program came from Patty Parks, a Human Services employee who was a former librarian. She noticed that an increasing number of Richmond residents needed emotional and spiritual support, in addition to physical or economic support, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Richmond should always embrace the arts as an accessible way to provide hope and encouragement,” Reggie Gordon, deputy chief administrative officer for Human Services, said in a statement announcing the program. “The Poet Laureate will give us another opportunity to use the power of words to heal wounds, open hearts and minds and weave us closer together.”

The position will carry a $4,000 honorarium per year and run for a two-year term, with the first term from January 2021 to December 2023. The honorarium was made possible by private donors, including Sally Brown, The Poe Museum and the North Avenue Library, and does not use city funds, according to a city statement.