City launches first Richmond Poet Laureate program with $4,000 honorarium, applications open

Richmond will have its first ever Richmond Poet Laureate, courtesy of the city of Richmond.
The Poet Laureate’s main task will be to promote poetry, interact with city residents and raise a greater appreciation for reading and writing poetry.
The idea for the program came from Patty Parks, a Human Services employee who was a former librarian. She noticed that an increasing number of Richmond residents needed emotional and spiritual support, in addition to physical or economic support, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Richmond should always embrace the arts as an accessible way to provide hope and encouragement,” Reggie Gordon, deputy chief administrative officer for Human Services, said in a statement announcing the program. “The Poet Laureate will give us another opportunity to use the power of words to heal wounds, open hearts and minds and weave us closer together.”
The position will carry a $4,000 honorarium per year and run for a two-year term, with the first term from January 2021 to December 2023. The honorarium was made possible by private donors, including Sally Brown, The Poe Museum and the North Avenue Library, and does not use city funds, according to a city statement.
The Poet Laureate of Richmond will have the freedom to create and develop their own projects during their term. For example, they could serve as an honorary guest and read from their work at city-wide events or schools.
If you haven’t published before, don’t worry. The selection process will give weight to the applicant’s commitment to the Richmond community and dedication to the craft of poetry, according to the city.
The Poet Laureate Committee is drawn from a variety of organizations dedicated to the arts in Richmond, such as Ward Tefft from Chop Suey Books, Catherine Ingrassia, chair of the English Department at Virginia Commonwealth University, Sandra Treadway at the Library of Virginia, among many others.
Applicants must have been a resident of Richmond or surrounding counties for the last five years and be at least 21 years of age. Applications are open now through Nov. 5 at https://rvapoetlaureate.org.
Interested applicants should apply at https://rvapoetlaureate.org or call (804) 240-4565 for more information.
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran