'Cocomelon LIVE!' based on YouTube kids' program headed to Richmond

"CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey," a musical version of the popular YouTube kids' program, is headed to Richmond's Altria Theater on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
CoComelon is a popular entertainment brand on YouTube that serves up nursery rhymes and kids' songs like "Wheels on the Bus." The CoComelon nursery rhymes channel has over 142 million subscribers.
According to the press release, "'CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey' is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects...With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon."
CoComelon can also be found on streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 ‘Most Watched TV Show,' according to the release.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. For complete tour, ticket, and official VIP package information please go to
CoComelonLive.com.
Richmond fall festival guide: RVA Street Art Festival, St. Benedict Oktoberfest, State Fair & more
ARMENIAN FOOD FESTIVAL
Sept. 9-10
It’s the 62nd year for the Armenian Food Festival, an area favorite dishing up shish kebabs, stuffed grape leaves, hummus and fresh baked items. Two days only this year: 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave. Free entry; pay as you go.
armenianfoodfestival.com
43RD STREET FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Sept. 10
Fine art and craft festival with food and music. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry. 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue.
www.43rdstgallery.com
AFRO FEST
Headlined by Emmy-nominated musician Cheikh Hamala Diabate, Afro Fest celebrates African culture with live music and dance, plus shopping with a variety of vendors, food, interactive activities, a fashion show, kids zone and more. 3 p.m. Dogwood Dell.
www.rva.gov/parks-recreation
AFRIKANA FILM FESTIVAL
Sept. 15-18
Four-day festival celebrating Black stories and storytellers. Times and prices vary.
AfrikanaFilmFestival.org
RVA STREET ART FESTIVAL
Sept. 16-18
RVA Street Art Festival is returning to the place where it all began: the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal where new murals will be painted over the old ones. Featuring artists Nils Westergard, Wingchow, DKane, Emily Herr, Auz and more. With food trucks and beer. 3-7 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18.
www.rvastreetart.com
ST. BENEDICT OKTOBERFEST
Sept. 16-18
It’s Richmond’s largest outdoor Oktoberfest celebration in the heart of the Museum District with a vast selection of German and local craft beer, German cuisine, plus a Christkindlmarkt and children’s play area. Free entry; pay as you go. 4-11 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 17, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 18 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. www.stbenedict
oktoberfest.com
RICHMOND VEG FEST
Sept. 17
Dig in to vegetarian-friendly dishes from Richmond restaurants, plus vendors, speakers, music and more. Noon-6 p.m. Byrd Park, 1301 Blanton Ave. Free entry; pay as you go.
www.veggiefest.org
MINI GREEK FEST
Sept. 22-24
A mini-version of the Greek Festival where you can stock up on Greek goodies for the holidays, dine-in or take your meal to go. Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave. Free entry; pay as you go.
www.vagocathedral.org
MAYMONT BIER-GARDEN
Sept. 23-24
New event brings a taste of Oktoberfest to Maymont with white tents, Oktoberfest beers, live music, kids activities, German fare, bratwurst and schnitzel, yard games and fire pits. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24. $5-$10 entry; food and drink extra. 1700 Hampton St.
maymont.org
STATE FAIR OF VIRGINIA
Sept. 23-Oct. 2
Midway rides, animals, agriculture and live music. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $11.50-$15; free for ages 4 and younger; midway rides extra.
www.statefairva.org
VA PRIDEFEST
Sept. 24
VA PrideFest returns for the first time in three years with performers, music, vendors, food trucks and festivities to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Noon-8 p.m. Brown’s Island. Free entry; pay as you go.
www.vapride.org
CHESTER FEST
Sept. 24
Celebrate local food, artisans and artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chester Village, Chester. www.
chesterfestvirginia.com/
