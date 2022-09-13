'Cocomelon LIVE!' based on YouTube kids' program headed to Richmond

"CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey," a musical version of the popular YouTube kids' program, is headed to Richmond's Altria Theater on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

CoComelon is a popular entertainment brand on YouTube that serves up nursery rhymes and kids' songs like "Wheels on the Bus." The CoComelon nursery rhymes channel has over 142 million subscribers.

According to the press release, "'CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey' is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects...With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon."

CoComelon can also be found on streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 ‘Most Watched TV Show,' according to the release.