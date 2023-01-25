 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian Leslie Jones headed to Richmond

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones is headed to Richmond on March 10.

Former "Saturday Night Live!" cast member and "Ghostbusters" star Leslie Jones is headed to Richmond on her stand-up tour.

She will perform at The National on March 10. Tickets run $33-$63 and are on sale now.

Richmond is one of the first cities on her short 14-city tour, recently announced as "Leslie Jones: Live!!" Other cities include Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Durham, N.C.

The New York Times has called her “a force of nature, the work of raw charisma and a tornado of energy.”

She recently wrapped up a short stint hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" and appeared on "The View."

