Comedian Leslie Jones headed to Richmond

From staff reports
Former "Saturday Night Live!" cast member and "Ghostbusters" star Leslie Jones is headed to Richmond on her stand-up tour.
She will perform at The National on March 10. Tickets run $33-$63 and are on sale now.
Richmond is one of the first cities on her short 14-city tour, recently announced as "Leslie Jones: Live!!" Other cities include Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Durham, N.C.
The New York Times has called her “a force of nature, the work of raw charisma and a tornado of energy.”
She recently wrapped up a short stint hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" and appeared on "The View."
- Short Pump family will appear on 'Family Feud'
- Ford disputes reporting on Pittsylvania County pick for battery project
- John Marshall's basketball team, ranked No. 2 in the country, is one of the best shows in town
- Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker
- Sneak peek at Acacia's new location at Libbie Mill, opening soon
- Update: Henrico boy, 16, pleads guilty to fatally shooting Lucia Bremer, 13, in inexplicable killing
- Man who directed weekly shipments of heroin to Richmond area sentenced to 4.5 years
- 39-year-old Webb Estes to take over as president of Estes Express Lines
- Ford plant halted by Youngkin would have created 2,500 jobs in Southside
- Judge extends Morrissey protective orders against estranged wife, boyfriend
- Myrna Morrissey seeks different judge, citing husband's political influence
- Interactive map: Youngkin making new plans for Old City Hall, downtown state offices
- Midlothian family members sentenced for keeping Pakistan woman in forced labor
- 'They're like sharks': VCU uses second-half run to knockout Richmond, continue A-10 ascension
- Civil War general's remains come back to his hometown
5 Valentine's Day gifts under $50 for her
Classic hoop earings
Tea set
Hoya heart plant
Mini chocolate bars
Heart waffle maker
For Valentine's Day, rom-coms often get all the press. But sometimes, romantic drama is the way to go. Here's a baker's dozen of dramas about love.
Stacker took a look at Metacritic data on every film released in 2022 and ranked the top 25 that were directed or co-directed by women.