Comedian Leslie Jones headed to Richmond

Former "Saturday Night Live!" cast member and "Ghostbusters" star Leslie Jones is headed to Richmond on her stand-up tour.

She will perform at The National on March 10. Tickets run $33-$63 and are on sale now.

Richmond is one of the first cities on her short 14-city tour, recently announced as "Leslie Jones: Live!!" Other cities include Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Durham, N.C.

The New York Times has called her “a force of nature, the work of raw charisma and a tornado of energy.”

She recently wrapped up a short stint hosting Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" and appeared on "The View."