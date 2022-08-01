CultureWorks awards over $300,000 to Richmond-area artists and organizations

CultureWorks has announced that more than $300,000 has been awarded to 17 organizations and 17 professional artists across the Richmond and Tri-Cities region through its grant program.
In November, CultureWorks was awarded a $250,000 American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, of which $200,000 was specifically earmarked for sub-granting through a cultural equity grants program.
Support for the CultureWorks grant program also comes from Altria Group, the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, and individual donors.
The grant program aims to focus on two areas: cultural equity and building capabilities. According to organizers, cultural equity grants support initiatives that reach, serve and engage underrepresented populations in the community, while building capabilities grants uplift artists and organizations by improving infrastructure, technology and strategic development.
This year, 74% of grant awardees are BIPOC or are organizations led by or primarily serving marginalized communities, according to CultureWorks.
The Afrikana Film Festival was awarded a $25,000 grant from the program.
“The grant funds will support us in presenting our first full festival since 2020, giving us a chance to share stories of the Black diaspora here, in Richmond, the birthplace of American Blackness during a time of tremendous change for our city,” said Enjoli Moon, from the Afrikana Film Festival.
With support from the NEA and others, CultureWorks was able to triple this year’s total awards.
The CultureWorks annual grants program assists professional artists and nonprofit arts and culture organizations with operating budgets of less than $750,000.
The following is a list of 2022-23 grand awards from CultureWorks.
2022-23 grand awards
- 1708 Gallery, InLight InSchool: $13,200
- Afrikana Film Festival: $25,000
- Art for the Journey, Art for Veterans: $5,000
- Cadence Theatre Company, Sitelines BLM: $13,755
- Elegba Folklore Society: $7,500
- Hopewell Downtown Partnership: $7,500
- James River Writers: $4,550
- Lamb Arts, Hopewell public art: $17,750
- Milk River Arts, mentorship program: $14,750
- Oakwood Arts: $8,000
- Open Space Education: $7,375
- Petersburg Symphony Orchestra: $17,750
- Richmond Triangle Players: $5,000
- Robinson Theater Community Arts Center: $29,059
- Studio Two Three, community studio program: $17,750
- Virginia Community Voice: $20,000
- Virginia Voice: $9,500
Individual artists
- Alfonso Pérez Acosta: $6,000
- Peter Arango: $6,000
- Heather Bailey: $3,000
- S. Ross Browne: $3,000
- Vivian Chiu: $3,000
- Andrea Donnelly: $3,000
- Steve Gay: $6,000
- Hamilton Glass, Mending Walls RVA: $6,000
- Sonali Gulati: $6,000
- Marcia Haffmans: $6,000
- Federico Infante: $6,000
- Aimee Joyaux: $3,000
- Austin Miles: $6,000
- Silly Genius: $6,000
- Nastassja Swift: $6,000
- Kathryn Thompson: $6,000
- Sandy Williams: $6,000
The mission of CultureWorks, a nonprofit created in 2009 by recommendation of the Richmond Region Cultural Action Plan, is to champion arts and culture in the region through such means as grant-making and advocacy. Details are at www.richmondcultureworks.org.