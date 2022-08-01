CultureWorks awards over $300,000 to Richmond-area artists and organizations

CultureWorks has announced that more than $300,000 has been awarded to 17 organizations and 17 professional artists across the Richmond and Tri-Cities region through its grant program.

In November, CultureWorks was awarded a $250,000 American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, of which $200,000 was specifically earmarked for sub-granting through a cultural equity grants program.

Support for the CultureWorks grant program also comes from Altria Group, the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, and individual donors.

The grant program aims to focus on two areas: cultural equity and building capabilities. According to organizers, cultural equity grants support initiatives that reach, serve and engage underrepresented populations in the community, while building capabilities grants uplift artists and organizations by improving infrastructure, technology and strategic development.

This year, 74% of grant awardees are BIPOC or are organizations led by or primarily serving marginalized communities, according to CultureWorks.

The Afrikana Film Festival was awarded a $25,000 grant from the program.

“The grant funds will support us in presenting our first full festival since 2020, giving us a chance to share stories of the Black diaspora here, in Richmond, the birthplace of American Blackness during a time of tremendous change for our city,” said Enjoli Moon, from the Afrikana Film Festival.

With support from the NEA and others, CultureWorks was able to triple this year’s total awards.

The CultureWorks annual grants program assists professional artists and nonprofit arts and culture organizations with operating budgets of less than $750,000.

The following is a list of 2022-23 grand awards from CultureWorks.

2022-23 grand awards

1708 Gallery, InLight InSchool: $13,200

Afrikana Film Festival: $25,000

Art for the Journey, Art for Veterans: $5,000

Cadence Theatre Company, Sitelines BLM: $13,755

Elegba Folklore Society: $7,500

Hopewell Downtown Partnership: $7,500

James River Writers: $4,550

Lamb Arts, Hopewell public art: $17,750

Milk River Arts, mentorship program: $14,750

Oakwood Arts: $8,000

Open Space Education: $7,375

Petersburg Symphony Orchestra: $17,750

Richmond Triangle Players: $5,000

Robinson Theater Community Arts Center: $29,059

Studio Two Three, community studio program: $17,750

Virginia Community Voice: $20,000

Virginia Voice: $9,500

Individual artists

Alfonso Pérez Acosta: $6,000

Peter Arango: $6,000

Heather Bailey: $3,000

S. Ross Browne: $3,000

Vivian Chiu: $3,000

Andrea Donnelly: $3,000

Steve Gay: $6,000

Hamilton Glass, Mending Walls RVA: $6,000

Sonali Gulati: $6,000

Marcia Haffmans: $6,000

Federico Infante: $6,000

Aimee Joyaux: $3,000

Austin Miles: $6,000

Silly Genius: $6,000

Nastassja Swift: $6,000

Kathryn Thompson: $6,000

Sandy Williams: $6,000