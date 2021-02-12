CultureWorks offering $500 grants to Richmond artists affected by COVID-19; Studio Two Three wins $20K NEA grant

Artists have been hit hard by the pandemic with the loss of work, jobs and commissions.
According to a recent study of 28,500 artists from Americans for the Arts, 95% of artists - - musicians, performers and traditional visual artists - have reported a loss of income since the pandemic started, 64% have become fully unemployed, 78% have no post-pandemic financial recovery plan and Black and artists of color have been experiencing higher rates of unemployment than white artists.
CultureWorks, a local nonprofit dedicated to the arts, is now offering a second round of $500 grants to help artists in need due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the nonprofit’s COVID-19 Artist & Creative Workforce Relief Fund, visual, performing or other professional artists from the Richmond and Tri-Cities region who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to to apply for a one-time $500 grant.
CultureWorks aims to award 200 individual grants through the program.
The grant is designed to help compensate for lost or planned paid opportunities and to support basic living expenses. If awarded, funds can be used for rent, utilities, mental health services, medical care, and other basic living expenses.
Applications are now open through March 23 and may be submitted online at https://richmondcultureworks.org/relief-fund.
“As the pandemic and related COVID-19 precautions continue to keep many arts and culture venues closed, our region’s artists continue to be disproportionately impacted. We must invest in our artists now so that we can draw from our vibrant arts and culture to help us to heal and recover from the current crises,” Scott Garka, president of CultureWorks, said in a statement announcing the grant opportunities.
Since the fund was created in April of last year, CultureWorks has provided $172,000 of funding to artists and organizations through the Relief Fund.
To date, CultureWorks has awarded $500 grants to 184 individual professional artists. The local nonprofit also issued emergency operating support grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for 21 arts and culture organizations.
CultureWorks is a local nonprofit created in 2009 by recommendation of the Richmond Region Cultural Action Plan to champion arts and culture in the region through such means as grant-making and advocacy. CultureWorks receives funding from corporate foundations, nonprofit foundations and individuals, which enables it to provide services free to the nonprofit organizations it works with.
Studio Two Three, the Scott’s Addition arts center and print-making studio at 3300 W. Clay St., has won its first grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
This $20,000 grant will support Make Art Work, a new residency program which provides residency, business training and whole-person support for low-income artists. The program will offer 24-hour studio access, prepaid transportation, one-to-one mentorship, access to healthcare and WIC enrollment support, and free workshops on the elements of business and artistic technique and process.
The launch of Make Art Work will provide 10 resident artists with a 3 month residency over a 24 month period.
"We are thrilled to receive our first grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. We're big believers in the use of public money to affirm and support the invaluable work of artists and are proud to be funded alongside so many important organizations and projects," Ashley Hawkins, executive director of Studio Two Three, said via email.
This program is specifically intended for Richmond and Tri-Cities area artists and will launch in the spring. Studio Two Three will announce the application process in March.
Studio Two Three was founded in 2009 as a 400-square-foot artist studio and has grown over the last decade into a 13,000-square-foot community arts space with over 125 artist members. More information at https://studiotwothree.org/.
