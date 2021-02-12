CultureWorks offering $500 grants to Richmond artists affected by COVID-19; Studio Two Three wins $20K NEA grant

“As the pandemic and related COVID-19 precautions continue to keep many arts and culture venues closed, our region’s artists continue to be disproportionately impacted. We must invest in our artists now so that we can draw from our vibrant arts and culture to help us to heal and recover from the current crises,” Scott Garka, president of CultureWorks, said in a statement announcing the grant opportunities.

Since the fund was created in April of last year, CultureWorks has provided $172,000 of funding to artists and organizations through the Relief Fund.

To date, CultureWorks has awarded $500 grants to 184 individual professional artists. The local nonprofit also issued emergency operating support grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for 21 arts and culture organizations.

CultureWorks is a local nonprofit created in 2009 by recommendation of the Richmond Region Cultural Action Plan to champion arts and culture in the region through such means as grant-making and advocacy. CultureWorks receives funding from corporate foundations, nonprofit foundations and individuals, which enables it to provide services free to the nonprofit organizations it works with.

