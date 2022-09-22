 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Dachtoberfest' bringing hundreds of dachsunds to Richmond

Release the weiner dogs! Dachtoberfest, a new dachshund-themed event, is headed to Richmond on Oct. 1 and will bring hundreds of dachshunds to town, many in costume.

Dachtoberfest will feature dachshund-themed family fun with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more, according to organizers. All dogs are welcome at the event. Dachotoberfest will be held at the Delta Hotel at 555 E. Canal St. in downtown Richmond.

Some of the costume contest categories include Doggie Diva, Dapper Dog and Most Creative. Plus weiner dog races with whimsical names like Little Links, for those under 2 years old, Bratwurst , between 2 and 8 years old, and Hot Dog Carts for disabled dogs.

While the event has been held for 20 years in the D.C. area, this is the first year organizers are bringing the event to Richmond. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

The event is organized by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation, a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health and care. For more information, visit https://www.definc.org/dachtoberfest.

The event coincides with Richmond Region Tourism's new digital marketing campaign to highlight pet‐friendly attractions and amenities in town.

Richmond Region Tourism's new video on Pet Friendly RVA. "Explore the Richmond Region with your best four-legged friend. We have pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, breweries, parks and more to make your pet’s visit just as enjoyable as yours."

Launched on Sept. 1, the campaign includes pet-friendly hotels, restaurants and activities.

Locations featured in the campaign video include the Graduate Richmond hotel, Origin Beer Lab in Ashland, sports fields in Chesterfield, Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood, Jolene Winery in New Kent, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts outdoor sculpture garden, and the Appomattox River Trail in Colonial Heights. Pup‐friendly nights at the Flying Squirrels AA baseball games are also highlighted.

For more information, visit https://www.visitrichmondva.com/plan/pet-friendly-rva/.

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

