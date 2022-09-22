'Dachtoberfest' bringing hundreds of dachsunds to Richmond

Release the weiner dogs! Dachtoberfest, a new dachshund-themed event, is headed to Richmond on Oct. 1 and will bring hundreds of dachshunds to town, many in costume.

Dachtoberfest will feature dachshund-themed family fun with wiener dog racing, costume contests, raffles, vendors, guest speakers and more, according to organizers. All dogs are welcome at the event. Dachotoberfest will be held at the Delta Hotel at 555 E. Canal St. in downtown Richmond.

Some of the costume contest categories include Doggie Diva, Dapper Dog and Most Creative. Plus weiner dog races with whimsical names like Little Links, for those under 2 years old, Bratwurst , between 2 and 8 years old, and Hot Dog Carts for disabled dogs.

While the event has been held for 20 years in the D.C. area, this is the first year organizers are bringing the event to Richmond. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

The event is organized by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation, a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health and care. For more information, visit https://www.definc.org/dachtoberfest.

