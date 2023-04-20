From staff reports
The DarKoaster is almost ready to ride at Busch Gardens’ Williamsburg.
The highly anticipated indoor straddle coaster will be available to members on select dates starting May 11. DarKoaster will be open to all park visitors on May 19.
Park president Kevin Lembke called it “completely different than anything that we have in the park.”
USA Today named DarKoaster one of the most anticipated roller coasters of 2023.
DarKoaster will feature four launches, speeds up to 36 mph and over 2,400 feet of track, all in the dark. Busch Gardens billed it as “the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster.”
The height requirement is 48 inches.
An indoor coaster has become increasingly valuable for Busch Gardens, Lembke said last year, given how many guests visit during the hottest summer months and the fact that the park is now open 12 months a year. Busch Gardens’ outdoor coasters, including its partially indoor Verbolten, close when temperatures dip into the 30s.
To commemorate the opening of DarKoaster, Busch Gardens collaborated with The Virginia Beer Company on the DarKoaster Black Lager, a limited-release beer.
“As the park’s tenth coaster, this attraction will immerse riders like never before in an all-new dark ride experience," Lembke said in a statement.
The ride’s name is an homage to the building that will house it. Located in the Oktoberfest section of the park, the building used to be home to the
Curse of DarKastle ride, which included motion simulations and 3D projections. Curse of DarKastle opened in 2005 and closed in 2017.
Since then, the building has housed different attractions, including a haunted house during the Halloween season and Santa’s workshop during the Christmas season.
Last year, Busch Gardens’ debuted Pantheon,
a multi-launch roller coaster on which trains roll backward and forward and reach speeds of 73 mph, in the spring.
Top 5 weekend events: Monument Ave. 10K, RVA Fashion Week & The Veil's Grand Opening Block Party
Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10k
Saturday
Dubbed “one of the best races in the country,” the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K is back in Richmond for the 24th year, inviting running enthusiasts and casual strollers alike to take part in a 6.2-mile trek along the city's historic street with live bands, porch parties and costumes on every block. Begins at 8:30 a.m. at West Broad and North Harrison streets. $60-$65. (804) 285-9495 or
www.sportsbackers.org
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
The Veil Brewing Co.'s grand opening and Scott's Addition Block Party
Saturday
The Veil Brewing Co. is celebrating the opening of its new taproom with a blowout block party. The new Scott's Addition taproom is three times the size of its current space, with a patio, an event space and a new in-house food concept, Nokoribi, from the owners of Longoven, featuring a Japanese pub-inspired menu with meats, chicken and vegetables cooked over charcoal, along with katsu sandwiches, kimchi fries, seasonal pickles and more. The block party will include performances from multiple Richmond bands, an indoor menu from Nokoribi, food trucks outside, such as High Roller Lobster Co., Smashed RVA, Young Mother, Gelati Celesti and, of course, beer. West Moore Street will be closed to traffic for the occasion. Noon to midnight at 1509 Belleville St. Free entry; pay as you go.
www.theveilbrewing.com
Courtesy of The Veil Brewing Co.
Virginia Garden Week in Richmond
Thursday
The 90th Historic Garden Week in Virginia explores sites in Richmond on Thursday, giving you the chance to visit a unique collection of homes and gardens nestled along the winding trails of Three Chopt Road and see antiques, artwork from renowned artists, detached studios and more. Tours run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. 8787 River Road. $50-$60.
www.vagardenweek.org
Bill Draper
James River Film Fest
Thursday-Sunday
Dive into the world of independent cinema, video and animation as the 29th annual James River Film Festival returns with a diverse selection of traditional and unconventional films, bringing together nationally and internationally recognized filmmakers to screen and to discuss their work throughout the weekend. Locations and times vary; tickets range from free to $15. (804) 232-7642 or
www.jamesriverfilm.org
James River Film Society
RVA Fashion Week Finale
Sunday
RVA Fashion Week comes to a close with its Finale Show, capping off its 15th weeklong celebration honoring Richmond's fashion and arts community by showcasing the work of some of the most influential designers from the region on the runway, preceded by its Emerging Designer Show, RVAFW Gala Event and boutique fashion show in the days prior. 5:30-9 p.m. 2401 W. Leigh St., Suite 110. Tickets start at $50.
www.rvafw.com
2015, Isaiah Foster, Shine Inc. Photography