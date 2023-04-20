The DarKoaster is almost ready to ride at Busch Gardens’ Williamsburg.

The highly anticipated indoor straddle coaster will be available to members on select dates starting May 11. DarKoaster will be open to all park visitors on May 19.

Park president Kevin Lembke called it “completely different than anything that we have in the park.” USA Today named DarKoaster one of the most anticipated roller coasters of 2023.

DarKoaster will feature four launches, speeds up to 36 mph and over 2,400 feet of track, all in the dark. Busch Gardens billed it as “the world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster.”

The height requirement is 48 inches.

An indoor coaster has become increasingly valuable for Busch Gardens, Lembke said last year, given how many guests visit during the hottest summer months and the fact that the park is now open 12 months a year. Busch Gardens’ outdoor coasters, including its partially indoor Verbolten, close when temperatures dip into the 30s.

To commemorate the opening of DarKoaster, Busch Gardens collaborated with The Virginia Beer Company on the DarKoaster Black Lager, a limited-release beer.

“As the park’s tenth coaster, this attraction will immerse riders like never before in an all-new dark ride experience," Lembke said in a statement.

The ride’s name is an homage to the building that will house it. Located in the Oktoberfest section of the park, the building used to be home to the Curse of DarKastle ride, which included motion simulations and 3D projections. Curse of DarKastle opened in 2005 and closed in 2017.

Since then, the building has housed different attractions, including a haunted house during the Halloween season and Santa’s workshop during the Christmas season.

Last year, Busch Gardens’ debuted Pantheon, a multi-launch roller coaster on which trains roll backward and forward and reach speeds of 73 mph, in the spring.

More information at https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg.