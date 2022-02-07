Deaf Chesterfield pup on Team Fluff in Sunday's Puppy Bowl hosted by Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg

Holding bags of dog treats, Kristin Watson said “sit” while signaling the command with her hand to the sweet trio standing in front of her — Izzy, Diesel and Rugby — who all obediently obliged by putting haunches to pavement. As the newest member of this furry gang, Izzy, who’s deaf, learned quickly from her older brothers — when they sit, she sits.
Izzy is one of dozens of pups who’ll be featured in Sunday’s other big game — Puppy Bowl XVIII — on Animal Planet and Discovery+. The show airs at 2 p.m. on Sunday and highlights rescue dogs from around the country, as well as the organizations and individuals who care for them, in a mock football game that pits Team Ruff against Team Fluff.
There’s slobber, tug-of-war, water bowl time-outs, more slobber, and all of it hosted by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.
Izzy, who’s nearly a year old, was adopted by the Watson family of Chesterfield County in late November last year. They had no idea that she was part of this year’s Puppy Bowl until just recently, when Watson said she got a call from Green Dogs Unleashed, the Troy, Va.-based nonprofit rescue organization through which Izzy was adopted.
The show was filmed last year before Izzy was adopted by the Watsons, so during Sunday’s game, she’ll be identified by her former name, Bunny. She’ll be on Team Fluff.
Erika Proctor is co-founder and behavioral specialist and director of Green Dogs Unleashed, which started 10 years ago and specializes in rescuing, rehabilitating and placing animals with special needs, particularly animals with hearing and vision impairments.
This will be the ninth year the organization has dogs participating in Puppy Bowl and, in addition to Izzy, three other Green Dogs Unleashed special needs dogs will be part of the mayhem — Pongo, Glaze and Ridley. Pongo and Glaze have been adopted already. Ridley is on the way to adoption.
Proctor said she sends prospective puppy bios to the event annually based on their temperament and abilities, then the show’s producers choose the animals.
Proctor said Izzy — then Bunny — started her life in a Florida shelter. That shelter reached out to Green Dogs Unleashed when Izzy was about 10 weeks old because it needed help with her. By the time Izzy was about 4 months old, she was brought to Virginia and placed in a foster family.
The national exposure is a blessing for Green Dogs Unleashed, Proctor said, not because it helps them place animals — most of the animals are already adopted by the time the Puppy Bowl is filmed in the fall.
Rather, she said, “what has really been amazing [is] we have more shelters reach out to us” when they have dogs with special needs and they need help with the animals or simply resources.
But it’s not just rescue organizations. More breeders, also, are reaching out.
Until just a few years ago, Proctor explained, the American Kennel Club standards for many purebred dogs who were born with disabilities was euthanasia. Fortunately those standards have changed, she said, and her organization is helping by being a national resource for breeders and rescue groups alike.
“These animals are now given a chance,” she said about purebreds born with disabilities. “In the past, they weren’t.”
She added: The Puppy Bowl “gives us the opportunity for the whole world to see how amazing and capable these creatures are.”
Watson said it’s easy to forget that Izzy is deaf because she fit right into their hectic household, which includes Watson and her husband, Mark, and their five children. Izzy also bonded immediately with 2-year-old Diesel and 10-year-old Rugby, also pit bull mixes.
She said Izzy is extremely affectionate and seems to have heightened awareness of her humans’ feelings. She said they’re working on hand signals with Izzy, though she’s mostly learned by taking cues from her canine brothers.
“She’s very affectionate, and she wants to be on top of you and snuggle with you,” Watson said. “She just wants to be with somebody all the time.”
They started looking last year for a younger dog and found Izzy — then Bunny — online. Upon seeing that she was deaf — and a pit bull mix — they thought those characteristics might hinder others from adopting her.
“We’re definitely into rescuing dogs that people have some prejudices against,” Watson said.
Izzy was living in a foster home near Charlottesville and when they went to see her, the connection was instant.
Izzy’s sweet nature makes up for her naughty puppy tendencies. She’s earned the nickname “mountain goat” because she jumps into the raised beds in their backyard and eats the cabbages and digs up the flowers.
“The floors are dirtier than we like ... and the yard is torn up,” Watson said. But years from now, “the kids won’t remember us constantly mopping the floors, they’ll know we gave [the dogs] a home, and they’ll remember how much they loved them.”
“Ultimately,” she said, “that’s what makes it worthwhile.”
