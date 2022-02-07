Deaf Chesterfield pup on Team Fluff in Sunday's Puppy Bowl hosted by Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg

Erika Proctor is co-founder and behavioral specialist and director of Green Dogs Unleashed, which started 10 years ago and specializes in rescuing, rehabilitating and placing animals with special needs, particularly animals with hearing and vision impairments.

This will be the ninth year the organization has dogs participating in Puppy Bowl and, in addition to Izzy, three other Green Dogs Unleashed special needs dogs will be part of the mayhem — Pongo, Glaze and Ridley. Pongo and Glaze have been adopted already. Ridley is on the way to adoption.

Proctor said she sends prospective puppy bios to the event annually based on their temperament and abilities, then the show’s producers choose the animals.

Proctor said Izzy — then Bunny — started her life in a Florida shelter. That shelter reached out to Green Dogs Unleashed when Izzy was about 10 weeks old because it needed help with her. By the time Izzy was about 4 months old, she was brought to Virginia and placed in a foster family.

The national exposure is a blessing for Green Dogs Unleashed, Proctor said, not because it helps them place animals — most of the animals are already adopted by the time the Puppy Bowl is filmed in the fall.