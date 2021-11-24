Delishly dishy, gossipy & scandalous, Man Ray exhibit at VMFA is a ray of light

When the American photographer Man Ray arrived in Paris in 1921, he met Gertrude Stein, the writer, poet and playwright, who held lively Saturday night literary salons that drew luminaries like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway.

She introduced him to her social circle and soon he started taking portraits of the best and the brightest in Paris: Hemingway, James Joyce, Jean Cocteau.

Man Ray became Stein’s official photographer in the 1920s, until they had a falling out over a bill he sent her for a photograph that she refused to pay. They never spoke again.

That’s exactly what Man Ray: The Paris Years, the new exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, is all about. A delishly dishy, gossipy, scandalous, and fascinating window into Paris from the 1920s to the 1940s.

“This show is not just about Man Ray but about his subjects,” Michael Taylor, the museum’s chief curator and curator of the show, said. His subjects “had an identity they were trying to express and Man Ray helped them do that,” Taylor said.

For instance, Hemingway is photographed with a bandage wrapped around his head and wearing a felt hat.