Despite pandemic, the Richmond Christmas Parade will go on — virtually

The groups involved were happy to have a chance to perform. Amanda Wilson, a coach with the Royalettes, said they usually come to perform every year.

The group they brought is smaller this year. All of their college-aged twirlers were missing, Wilson said, and several made the decision not to come back to twirl. Wilson guessed the group was down around 10 to 15 people. She said the parade is usually their high point of the year.

Brendan Kennedy, the program director for SPARC, said the pandemic has been tough for the group. They had been rehearsing virtually and had one in-person outdoor rehearsal to prepare themselves for the parade.

“The kids are great,” Kennedy said. “They’re just excited to have any type of performance in their life, you know. They miss it dearly. They don’t get to do their high school plays, or they won’t get to come to SPARC for classes and productions right now. So everything’s virtual; so anytime that they have an opportunity to kind of come together, they are clamoring for it.”

As filming started to roll and the Royalettes walked in for the first take of their performance, it was quieter than normal.

There were no regular cheers from a large crowd. There was just a TV crew with a spattering of parade staff, plus their coaches.