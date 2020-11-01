Despite pandemic, the Richmond Christmas Parade will go on — virtually

On Halloween, Santa’s sleigh and his nine reindeer sat in the parking lot at the Bon Secours Training Center.
A team of masked baton twirlers, the Royalettes, rehearsed in a parking loop next to a stage to a Glee cover of “We Need a Little Christmas,” some in sequin costumes and others in red ones with fluffy white piping.
Vibe Dance Complex made their way to a parking lot in red-and-white tutus.
There’s no crowd, no big floats or balloons here for the Richmond Christmas Parade. But the spirit hasn’t left.
Saturday marked the biggest of six days of filming for this year’s Christmas Parade, parade director Beth Karrer said. Despite being unable to make the parade operate as normal, parade staffers were determined to make something work.
“People need this,” parade spokesperson Tera Barry said. “You don’t realize how much people are eager for consistency, number one, but also people are eager for the holiday season and the traditions to come back for their family.”
Planning for the parade usually takes around six to eight months, Barry said. They had begun talking about what they wanted to do for the parade starting this past spring, keeping an eye on guidelines and COVID-19 numbers.
Come late this summer, it became apparent the event would be best kept virtual.
“We just wanted everyone to be safe, and at the same time, we were really, really committed to bringing some hope this holiday season,” Barry said.
Planning for the virtual parade probably would have taken around a year, she said. They had to do it in a matter of months.
The transition was made a little easier with familiarity — the event is usually televised.
The way it’s supposed to work is performance groups of five could come in at the top of each hour to be filmed by CBS 6, Barry said. Later, the performances will be spliced together to make it look like a full parade.
Performances will be put together with features on how the parade sponsors are helping the community, she said.
Saturday’s filming was for theater and dance groups, Karrer said. The Peppas from Virginia Commonwealth University and VMI’s band were filmed ahead of time, Barry said.
The filming location was kept secret so as not to draw a crowd, she said.
Performers filmed on Saturday included groups from the Royalettes, Vibe Dance Complex and Richmond Urban Dance, along with a touring ensemble from School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community, or SPARC. The parade’s grand marshal, April O’Quinn from the Richmond Ambulance Authority who was recently turned into an American Girl doll, also made an appearance.
The groups involved were happy to have a chance to perform. Amanda Wilson, a coach with the Royalettes, said they usually come to perform every year.
The group they brought is smaller this year. All of their college-aged twirlers were missing, Wilson said, and several made the decision not to come back to twirl. Wilson guessed the group was down around 10 to 15 people. She said the parade is usually their high point of the year.
Brendan Kennedy, the program director for SPARC, said the pandemic has been tough for the group. They had been rehearsing virtually and had one in-person outdoor rehearsal to prepare themselves for the parade.
“The kids are great,” Kennedy said. “They’re just excited to have any type of performance in their life, you know. They miss it dearly. They don’t get to do their high school plays, or they won’t get to come to SPARC for classes and productions right now. So everything’s virtual; so anytime that they have an opportunity to kind of come together, they are clamoring for it.”
As filming started to roll and the Royalettes walked in for the first take of their performance, it was quieter than normal.
There were no regular cheers from a large crowd. There was just a TV crew with a spattering of parade staff, plus their coaches.
They waved to the cameras. A little girl watching in the grass in the distance waved back.
