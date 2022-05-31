10 new Richmond restaurants now open: Chewy's Bagels, Jubilee, Nami sushi & more

A fresh crop of Richmond area eating establishments are now open, with others expanding their hours as well. Here’s your now-open hit list.

Afterglow Coffee (1719 Summit Ave.): Worker-owned coffee roaster and café serving coffee roasted on-site, espresso drinks, Axelsdotter Baker pastries and Sous Casa burritos.

Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila (421 Strawberry St.): Street taco and margarita spot Blue Habanero finally opened in the former home of Strawberry Street Café in the Fan—we’ve got our eye on the lobster rellenos and a smoky watermelon mojito made with mezcal. Happy hour runs from 2 to 6 p.m. daily and features discounted margaritas.

Café Beignet (3 N. 17th St.): The permanent location for the popular beignet food truck recently opened with a limited menu as they staff up. Most importantly, there are regular and vegan beignets.

Chewy’s Bagels (3138 W. Cary St.): The much anticipated brick-and-mortar location for beloved bagels in the former home of Jean Jacques in Cary Court. Expect a line on weekend mornings for made-to-order bagel sandwiches—yes there is one with bacon jam—and dozens to-go.

Claudia’s Bake Shop (3027 W. Cary St.): Carytown has a New York-style bakery with Claudia’s, serving black-and-white cookies, rugelach, fresh challah, croissants, and more.

Cocodrilo adds breakfast (5811 Grove Ave.): Cocodrilo is now open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 to 10:30 a.m. with a menu of breakfast burritos, masa muffins, pastries, coffee and espresso drinks. Try adding house-made dulce de leche syrup to your latte.

Jubilee (1303 Hull St.): The high-end diner in the former home of Wildcraft Focaccia from restaurateurs Mike Lindsey and Kimberly Love-Lindsey, Jubilee is now open. We have heard the desserts—blueberry shortcake, buttermilk pie and peanut butter crackle bar—are all standouts, along with the cocktails designed by Beth Dixon of Salt & Acid. Along with this opening, Lindsey and Love-Lindsey recently announced they are converting Pop’s Market on Grace (417 E. Grace St.) into a third location of theit Buttermilk & Honey quick-serve fried chicken concept and they are turning the former Fatty Smokes restaurant (326 E. Broad St.) into a creative steakhouse concept.

Lazeez Modern Indian Flair (2601 Tuckernuck Drive): A fresh, chef-focused take on Indian cuisine with dishes like buffalo mozzarella saag, copra kadai lobster served with coconut and onion-tomato gravy, chaaz fry oysters marinated in buttermilk with pepper remoulade.

Nami sushi (218 E. Main St.): The longtime home of 3rd Street Diner has been replaced with sushi. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner with a selection of sushi rolls, hibachi and bento boxes.

Supper Club Market (417 N. Ridge Road): Carlisle Bannister, former executive chef of Upper Shirley Vineyards who ran a successful catering and meal delivery service during COVID-19, recently opened gourmet grocery, butcher, seafood and prepared meal shop Supper Club Market in the former home of Impulse boutique.

Westray’s Café (214 N. Lombardy St.): Homemade ice cream, pastries, and a red vintage La Marzocco espresso machine for drinks, open early for coffee and late for treats. Try the Gold Rush featuring honeycomb candies and dark chocolate swirled into a sweet cream base.