11 Richmond-made foodie gifts for everyone on your list

Going through the mental checklist of what to get for who? Us too.

We’ve rounded up 11 locally made food- and drink-related gifts to please everyone on this year’s hit list.

A reminder: if you want to shop local, buy early. Many Richmond-based brands make limited amounts of gift items or shut down early around the holidays.

Host who proclaims their home cooking beats any restaurant: Hot Honey Cookbook

Ames Russell, founder of AR’s Hot Southern Honey, recently released a cookbook with 60 different recipes for his spicy-sweet honey ($19.89, Amazon.com). Along with his own favorites, the book includes cocktails, breakfasts, appetizers, entrees and desserts from Richmond contributors, including Elias Adams of Grisette, Walter Bundy of Shagbark, Andréa Johnson of Karmalita’s Marshmallows & Confections, and Mike Ledesma, formerly of Perch. You might also want to grab a bottle of AR’s Hot Southern Honey to go with it ($9.99, hotsouthernhoney.com or many local retailers).

The (slightly obnoxious) Foodstagrammer: Belle Isle Glitter Old Fashioned

This ready-to-drink bottle cocktail contains Belle’s Isle’s premium moonshine, bitters, cherry, orange and a touch of insta-worthy edible gold sparkle. It only requires a shake to distribute the glitter, then pouring over ice, so there’s plenty of time for video clips and sparkle selfies ($24.99, belleislecraftspirits.com).

Cousin who gets Grandma drunk before noon on Christmas Day: Bloody Mary Basket

Start with a bottle of newly released Valentine’s Meat Juice Bloody Mary Mix, named for the medicinal meat extract created by Mann Valentine as a dietary supplement and flavoring in 1870. Today’s version swaps the beef for a zesty mix made in partnership with Texas Beach Bloody Mary ($6.50, available at The Valentine Museum gift shop, thevalentine.org).

Next, add a bottle of Bloody Brilliant Bloody Mary Mix ($11.99, backpocketprovisions.com for retailers), recently named a runner-up in the Drinks category of Garden & Gun’s Made in the South Awards. Finish it off with a bottle of Cirrus Vodka ($14.99 for a 375 ml bottle, cirrusvodka.com) and a packet of Crunch Dynasty ($12.49, crunchdynasty.com) Asian-inspired topping for rimming the glasses.

Aunt who went waaay in on the hygge trend: Café Warshafsky Petite Shortbread Gift Box ($24)

Twelve petite two-packs of buttery, indulgent, handmade shortbread is perfect for nibbling alongside a cup of artisan tea under an oversized knit blanket while reading a book with a soy candle burning in the background. The box ($24, cafewarshafsky.com) contains Earl Grey, Matcha, Rose Water and Lavender Coconut flavors—each is distinctive, flavorful and not overly sweet. For bonus points add some Rostov’s Richmond Blend tea, made with a fragrant blend of black tea, cinnamon, orange peel and cloves (starting at $5 for ¼ pound, rostovs.com).

Brother who recently made “loving meat” his personality: Lewis Cattle Company Butchers Box ($130)

Virginia-grown, grass-fed, family-farmed Lewis Cattle Company beef is free of hormones, steroids, and antibiotics. The Butcher Box (Lewiscattleva.com, $130) contains four filet mignons, four pre-made burgers, Mama Lew’s meat sauce, and some pimento cheese—it’s basically a beef party in a box.

Sister who always invites (or is it insists?) everyone to her house: Birdie’s Pimento Cheese Snack Lover's Bundle

Two tubs of pimento cheese, one box of Firehook Crackers and a pack of Feridies Rt. 58 Trail Mix can be opened immediately and served if snack supplies are running low or saved for future gatherings. Pro tip: choose Olive as one of the pimento cheese flavors—it’s only available around the holidays and is briny and delicious ($45.95, birdiespimentocheese.com).

Grandma who is always sneaking sweet treats to the kiddos: Scoop Pint Club Membership

Starting at $70 for three pints per month for three months (scooprva.com), Scoop’s pint club membership gets grandma one signature, one seasonal and one club-exclusive flavor each month. With concoctions ranging from Brown Sugar Cookie Dough to Cognac Melody, she’s sure to find some to share and some to savor herself.

Christmas Crush: JC Desserts Jewel Collection Chocolate Box

The color, design and decadent flavors of Justin Ross’ creations will stand out in your beloved’s present pile. The Jewel Collection is crafted “with WOW Factor in mind!” and includes Strawberry Cream, Classic 58% Dark, Caramel Cream, and Dark Raspberry chocolates, along with any seasonal flavors ($23.50 for nine pieces, jcdesserts.com).

Niece who won’t shut up about studying in France: Truckle Cheesemongers Culture(d) Club Membership

She can pretend she’s back in Europe once a month with three carefully curated cheeses, one fancy butter, accoutrements, bread, tasting notes and pairing suggestions. Three months costs $77 per month (trucklerva.com).

Kid on holiday vacation who keeps complaining they’re bored: Hot Cocoa Bomb Kit

This Pastry Base DIY Hot Cocoa Bomb Kit ($28, pastrybase.com) is gluten-free and vegan with all the pieces and parts you need to make the Internet’s latest sweet treat fad. We tasted these at the Virginia Food & Beverage Expo and can attest that they are rich and chocolate-y, even without the dairy.

Hipster mixologist nephew: Virago Cerise Cherry Liqueur

The newest Virago Spirits release is a balanced bing cherry liqueur ($27.99, viragospirits.com) with notes of baking spices. It can be swapped with simple syrup, mixed with Prosecco or added to a Manhattan, making a distinctive gift for cocktail crafters. Consider adding a set of Virago Rocks Glasses ($20 each) with a chic, vintage vibe.