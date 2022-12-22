2022 in Richmond dining: New restaurants opened, long-time spots closed and new trends emerged

It has been a rocky year for Richmond area restaurants, but the options for eating continue to abound. Old favorites closed and new business models emerged. Here’s our highlights from the year.

2022 started with the COVID omicron variant continuing to surge, causing temporary closures and continued staffing issues for an industry that has been struggling since 2020. As a new booster mitigated some pandemic-related issues, inflation continued to rise with full-service restaurant prices up 9% and limited-service restaurants prices up 6.7% year-over-year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Ninety-one percent of restaurant owners surveyed by loyalty program operator Rewards Network said they have raised their prices since the pandemic.

Restaurateurs leaving the industry

Even with higher prices, diners continued to return to restaurants, but after an initial boost in January traffic, growth was slow and still has not reached pre-pandemic levels. Restaurant operators say their sales have returned to 75% of pre-pandemic volume on average, according to TouchBistro’s 2023 State of Restaurants Report. However, multiple sources report that restaurant traffic overall is down with increased sales coming from inflation-induced higher prices, not increased diners. Customers are being choosier about where they spend their dining dollars. In an industry that’s already known for slim margins, the balancing act for some got a little too tight.

Comfort flavors and fresh food service models

Amid these challenges, over 50 restaurants still opened this year throughout the Richmond region with plenty more on the horizon for next year.

Carby comfort food also saw a resurgence with the opening of Sprezza in the former home of Morton’s, Uliveto Mediterranean concept from the owners of Gersi, and Botanya Italian and Spanish-inspired cuisine serving homemade pasta in Carytown.

For quick-service carbs, Billy Pasta took over the made-to-order food location in Ellwood Thompson’s, and Big Wife’s Mac and Cheese trailer opened on Arthur Ashe Boulevard with a central kitchen to fuel future locations. Both businesses come from established restaurateurs who were looking for change post-COVID.

After struggling to run fine-dining Bookbinders Seafood & Steakhouse for two years, owners John and Jayme Taxin wanted a concept that could continue operating even in another pandemic. Big Wife’s Mac and Cheese offers hot, cheesy pasta bowls for takeout, delivery and special-event service only, making it a safer and easier option for the future.

Other restaurants have followed this model, too. Recently opened Eazzy Burger from the owners of ZZQ was designed with a big window in front that can be opened on nice days, but that can also serve as a takeout window if a quick model shift is needed. There’s also a designed and dedicated space inside the restaurant for takeout and delivery orders. Recluse Roasting Project, Sugar & Twine and Proper Pie Co. have all continued to operate from takeout-window-only models instead of reopening inside to keep staffers safe.

Staffing shortages lead to limited hours and simpler concepts

Despite relatively low unemployment rates nationwide, the restaurant industry continues to face shortages, with 97% of restaurateurs saying they are short at least one position, according to TouchBistro. Restaurants have also cut operating hours by an average of 6.4 hours per week—7.5 for independently owned restaurants—compared to pre-pandemic hours, according to food and beverage research firm Dataessential. Locally, you might have noticed restaurants ending dinner service earlier, skipping Sunday hours and shutting down at the last second when staff isn’t available.

Before the pandemic, Heritage (1627 W. Main St.) fine dining restaurant in The Fan was open for dinner from Tuesday through Saturday, dabbling in late-night food and bar service, with Sunday brunch service, too. After closing in the height of COVID, owners Joe and Emilia Sparatta reopened the dining room with a smaller prix-fixe dinner menu on Fridays and Saturdays in July of 2021, finally adding Thursdays this past June. As of now there isn’t enough kitchen staff to add more days and Sparatta says brunch service where menu items and total checks are lower just isn’t profitable enough.

Some chefs are shifting to models that don’t require as much staff or the added operational costs of a full restaurant. Richmond’s first ghost kitchens, Scott’s Eats and ChefSuite, offer chefs space to prepare food for takeout and delivery only. Concepts operating out of Scott’s Eats range from breakfast sandwiches to Latin food to fried chicken.

For chefs who want more customer interaction without the full venue, Richmond’s first official food hall, Hatch Local, opened this year in Manchester, with another one slated for 2023 in Scott’s Addition.

A resurgence of wine and charcuterie

Wine bars also presented an alternative to traditional fine dining with on-premises wine service and limited menus simplifying food prep alongside off-premises bottle sales to boost profits.

Celladora received national acclaim with its small footprint featuring just four dine-in tables, a focus on natural wines and a curated but carefully crafted menu of snacks, small plates and a entrees. Make a Sunday reservation for the kimchi hot dog.

Jardin, which opened on New Year’s Eve in 2021, serves up a limited menu of charcuterie, grilled cheeses and small plates with creative patio specials (chef-crafted Blooming Onion, anyone?) alongside an extensive wine selection.

Truckle Cheesemongers focuses on cheese and charcuterie sold for snacking in-house or to-go, with light breakfast and lunches, wine and beer to enjoy on premises. And coming soon, Penny’s Wine Shop will also offer limited small plates and snacks, gelato, and wine in-house or to-go.

Richmond also got its first non-alcohol bottle shop, Point 5 in Carytown this year. Mocktails also grew in popularity on restaurant menus as some consumers looked to cut back on alcohol consumption post-COVID. Even Richmond’s most cocktail-focused bar, The Jasper, now has a "na-groni" on the menu, made with Seedlip Garden non-alcoholic spirit.

Fine dining outside the lines

Pop-ups also continued in full force, enabling chefs to flex their creativity without a full restaurant commitment. The Young Mother Japanese- and Korean-inspired pop-up dinner series continues to be pretty much impossible to attend due to popularity and immediate sell-outs. Hans Doxzen of Grissette serves up Virginia-focused foods at Quarter Horse events. Pasta chef Laine Myers of Oro hosted dinners at Celladora and sold elevated fresh pasta at farmer’s markets. Cheesemonger Josh Franklin is hosting raclette parties at various locations around town.

Chefs like Manny Baiden and Mike Ledesma continued to offer in-home private dinning services to customers who would rather spend their dollars at home post-pandemic. Bartending services like Salt & Acid and Garden Party Cocktail Catering have also focused on elevating the dining and partying at home market that grew during COVID.

15 Richmond area restaurants that closed in 2022 Perch & Coop Salt & Forge Secco Wine Bar Buz & Ned's Real Barbecue Lady N’awlins Cajun Cafe The Dairy Bar Kitchen 64 23rd & Main Taproom Saison Foo Dog Mi Hacienda The Broken Tulip Hang Space K-Town Kitchen & Bar Max's Positive Vibe Cafe