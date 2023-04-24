21 Spoons Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
21 Spoons, 13568 Waterford Place, Midlothian, (804) 218-7903
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Richmond Restaurant Week is April 24-30.
Choose one from each course.
First course:
Pottage leek soup with crispy leek + sourdough bread (gf)
Chesapeake Bay fried oysters with jalepeno pepper jelly (gf)
Second course:
Virginia rockfish with ramp pesto risotto (gf)
Lion's main steak with crispy polenta and Swiss chard (gf, v)
Southern style spare ribs with house made pimento mac
Third course:
Rhubarb + strawberry pie
Raspberry chocolate mousse in a chocolate tulip cup (gf)