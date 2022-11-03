23rd & Main restaurant in Shockoe Bottom has closed

23rd & Main restaurant at 2300 E. Main St. in Shockoe Bottom has closed.

The restaurant posted to its website, "We have made the business decision to close 23rd & Main. Thanks for letting us serve you over the past decade."

The restaurant closed on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The restaurant originally opened as Sette in the spring of 2005 as an Italian-American eatery with fire-roasted pizzas, handheld sandwiches and cocktails. It also featured an enclosed patio.

In 2013, the restaurant rebranded as 23rd & Main Kitchen & Taproom and added the Taproom to the front of kitchen which became one of the three main dining areas in the restaurant.

"If you think good pizza and great pork belly can’t come out of the same kitchen, you haven’t been to 23rd & Main Kitchen & Taproom," former Richmond Times-Dispatch dining reviewer Dana Craig wrote in a review in 2013.

Craig praised 23RD & Main's burgers, wood-fired pizzas and pork belly in the review.

"The rebranded debut of 23rd & Main successfully brings all we loved about Sette back to the forefront of dining die-hards’ minds, but its stronger menu, refreshed space and distinct beer list ready it for a long road ahead in a more competitive market," Craig wrote.

Calls and emails to 23rd & Main were not immediately returned.

23rd & Main joins several other Richmond restaurants which have closed in 2022, including most notably Perch, Secco, Lady N'Awlins, Mi Hacienda and Kitchen 64.