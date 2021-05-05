3rd Street Diner has new owners - and a new restaurant may be coming to the space

There's a new owner in town for one of Richmond's most iconic restaurants: 3rd Street Diner.

The little restaurant at the corners of East Main and Third streets has been going strong since July 1985 when it first opened its doors as a serves-'till-2 a.m. diner with a 1950s vibe. But now both the building and the restaurant have changed hands.

"Ya Hua Zheng & Jianwei Tang purchased the 3,928 square foot retail building from 3rd Street LLC for $550,000 and will operate as a new restaurant," according to a news release from Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, who handled the sale led by agent Reilly Marchant.

The transfer of 218 E. Main St. was made official April 30, according to city records -- but let's circle back to the "will operate as a new restaurant" part of the release.

The new owners couldn't immediately be reached for comment, but it sounds like a new restaurant is likely for the space where generations of Richmonders have dined, imbibed, trades stories and, well ... ultimately racked up their own stories about 3rd Street, many of which came during the 24-hour portion of the restaurant's operating years, I imagine.

And I want to hear them. While we're waiting for the official word on the plans for the space and new restaurant, I want to hear your 3rd Street Diner stories - and we may publish any that won't get us sued. Send them on to kpeifer@richmond.com.