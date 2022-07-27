4 new Richmond-area restaurants to visit right now and more

New restaurants keep entering the scene like pit beef in the Fan and fried chicken in Short Pump, plus existing restaurants are continuing to expand their services. Here’s your latest hit list.

Bell Greek (7011 Three Chopt Road): The new location in The Village Shopping Center is Bell Greek’s third location—the other two are in the South Side. The menu offers hearty portions of Greek favorites with dine-in, a patio, online ordering for takeout, and friendly service. Try the Greek Fries platter, which features fresh, crunchy fries topped with gyro meat, tzatziki, chopped tomatoes, feta cheese and house dressing.

Get Tight (1104 W. Main St.): This funky new Fan spot features a retro ‘70s vibe, a spacious patio and a focus on Baltimore-style pit beef. Get a pit beef sandwich or a vegan pit beet sandwich and other comfort foods—chili cheese fries are a must (vegan chili is also available). Get Tight stays open until 2 a.m. on weekends, also offering plenty of beers, an interesting cocktail menu, and crushed ice for soft drinks. Don’t miss the draft Oaxaca Negroni that replaces the gin with mezcal in the classic three-part cocktail for a smoky, satisfying libation. Also follow in Instagram at @gettightlounge; we recently caught a $5 pit beef and mushroom gravy sandwich special advertised only there.

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken (11624 W. Broad St.): The latest location of the Korean-fusion fried chicken joint from the owners of Sweet Frog just opened in Short Pump and we’re hearing rave reviews of the freshly fried and sauced chicken. Also choose from a selection of Southern sides, smoothies and slushies.

Pies and Cakes Bakery (701 Clay St.): The takeout dessert bakery specializing in cakes, pies, cupcakes and cookies based on Southern flavors and traditions with a modern twist recently opened in Carver. Chastity Hise is in charge of the sweets and her husband Russell also hosts sourdough pizza pop-ups featuring a recipe he’s spent years perfecting.

Now with booze, Lucky Whale (2028 W. Cary St): The Chinese, Japanese and Thai fusion restaurant recently received its liquor license and has a full selection of beer, wine, affordable craft cocktails and boozy boba tea. The Triple Threat with Lunazul Tequila, Triple Sec, Peach and Lemon is a pleasing, balanced summer drink. In terms of food, try the soft shell crab appetizer that features bites of light, crispy fried soft shell topped with peppers, onions and fresh basil.

Now serving brunch, Jubilee (1303 Hull St.): Chef Mike Lindsey and wife Kimberly Love-Lindsey’s upscale Manchester establishment recently added Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’ll find upscale classics like Jubilee Benedict featuring filet mignon and red wine Hollandaise alongside spins such as West African Shrimp and Grits with lobster cream sauce.