When Richmond Black Restaurant Week started seven years ago, co-founders Amy Wentz, Shemicia Bowen and Kelli Lemon saw it as an opportunity.

"Richmond was getting on the map nationally as a foodie town and we wanted to make sure the world knew how much Black restaurants contribute to that narrative," Wentz said.

In its first year, 20 restaurants participated. This year, there are 44 participating restaurants in the event which has expanded into the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, kicking off this Sunday.

At Mobile Soul Sunday over 25 Black-owned food trucks will be setting up shop in Monroe Park for attendees to purchase food, alongside music, vendors and family fun from noon to 5 p.m.

The grand finale takes place on March 12, with Stick a Fork In It, a showcase of Black caterers and chefs at Main Street Station from noon to 5 p.m. The event includes small plates, food tastings, cooking demonstrations and competitions, live music, and a “Future Chef’s Corner” for children. General admission tickets cost $10. VIP tickets cost $50 and include access to a VIP tasting lounge, reserved seating for demonstrations, exclusive access to a private bar and a gift bag.

Throughout the week, Richmonders are encouraged to visit and support Black-owned restaurants. Because participating restaurants range from casual takeout to fine dining and from soul food to African cuisine, there isn’t a set meal type or price, but some restaurants offer specials throughout the week. You can download a passport checklist listing all participants at rbre365.com.

“It’s about uplifting and supporting Black-owned restaurants,” Wentz said.

Over the years, the organization has grown into a community of restaurant owners who also gather to support one another. It has also drawn over $1.7 million in revenue for its participating network, according to RBRE organizers.

Business owners have been able to renovate their storefronts, upgrade technology, hire and train staff, and expand their brick & mortar locations.

"To be honest, I’m still in disbelief RBRE has been in existence for seven years," Lemon, who owns Urban Hang Suite in Jackson Ward and works at the Richmond Times-Dispatch as the director of streaming video, said. "We really started it because of the need for our Black hospitality brands in general to just be seen. Not only are they seen now, they are growing. They are prospering."

The restaurants participating in RBRE will allow visitors to try everything from Caribbean and Ethiopian, to soul food, Southern barbecue and more.

“We want to energize folks to visit restaurants they haven’t been to,” Wentz said.

Here are five of the many types of food you can try at Richmond Black Restaurant Experience:

African Cuisine at Addis Ethiopian Restaurant

Have you experienced the joy that is scooping up mouthfuls of flavorful stew with hearty, spongy injera bread? Find it at Addis (9 N. 17th St.) where owner Dilnessaw Bitew opened his own restaurant after having to travel to Washington D.C. to find the food he grew up eating. We suggest you order either the specialty meat plate or the vegetarian plate, both of which allow you to select several dishes to get a sampling of Ethiopian spices—don’t skip the misir wot, made with red lentils cooked in Ethiopia’s famous berbere spice blend.

Eastern Caribbean Cuisine at Charles’ Kitchen

Charles’ Kitchen (10835 W. Broad St.), which opened an expanded location in Henrico in June, focuses on Eastern Caribbean cuisine with curries, stews and even a St. Lucian herb-style chicken. Try the popular coconut garlic shrimp or the curried vegetables with English cucumbers with a side of flaky roti flatbread that’s made fresh daily.

Western Caribbean Cuisine at M&F Jamaican Cafe

Food-truck-turned-brick-and-mortar, M&F Jamaican Cafe (1400 Semmes Ave.) is a Manchester staple for jerk chicken, oxtail, fried plantains and curried vegetables. If you're new to Jamaican fare, go for a combo plate, which allows you to sample two meat dishes with cabbage, rice and beans.

Asian Fusion at Wok This Way

A collaboration between the LX Group (Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina, NAMA, Kabana) and Trey Owens (formerly of Soul Taco and JewFro) recently opened Wok This Way at 13 W. Broad St., shares a space with Switch, which also remains open downstairs. The menu is Asian street food-inspired with dim sum, shareable, entrees, rice and noodle dishes. Stop in for lobster rangoon, vegan curry puffs and bao buns with ground lamb in a rock-and-roll themed environment. And, during the month of March, one dollar from every purchase of a drink made with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey will be donated to historically Black colleges and universities.

North Carolina-Style Barbecue at Pig & Brew

Millennial business savvy combines with 20+ years of culinary experience at Pig & Brew in Blackwell (1313 Hull St.). Lammar Johnson mans the front-of-house whipping up cocktails like The Blackwell featuring tequila, blackberry puree, simple syrup, lime juice and Sprite, while his godfather Lamont Hawkins mans the pit turning out popular pork spare ribs and burnt ends. Their talents combine for the Hillbilly Fries, which are topped with cheese, bacon and pulled pork or chicken.

These are just a few of the 44 participating restaurants in the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. To get a full list, go to rbre365.com.

