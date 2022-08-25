5 Richmond restaurants that opened in August: Suzy Sno, Mantu Market, Billy Pasta & more

Richmond restaurants keep expanding, adding new locations and opening. Here are five that opened this month.

A second location for Big Chile

Food-truck-turned-West-End restaurant Big Chile Real Mexican Taco & Tex-Mex recently opened a second location in the Fan at 1919 W. Main St. (formerly Pancho’s). The first location, which opened last year, has become a fast favorite for traditional tacos, birria and a delicious salsa bar. The new spot offers a similar menu, but also a full bar—hello margaritas—and is open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

The Mantu Market opens in the West End

When we interviewed owner and chef Hamidullah Noori of The Mantu (10 S. Thompson St.) earlier this year, he said his goal was to expand his presence to include five businesses. Last week he opened number two with The Manu Market at 7510 W. Broad St. This more casual side of The Mantu features fresh Afghan bread made daily, groceries, Afghan-style housewares and a full menu for dine in or takeout. You’ll find the namesake mantu, which are delicate beef, vegetarian or vegan pastries topped with spice-filled sauces, alongside kebab wraps, entrees, breakfast breads and savory breads. The Mantu Market is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Suzy Sno RVA takes over Sweet 95 Space

Just in time for the end of summer, Suzy Sno, a New Orleans-inspired sno-ball spot from the owner of Ruby Scoops Ice Cream & Sweets, reopened in the former home of Sweet 95 (3312 N. Arthur Ash Blvd.) with over 60 house-made syrup flavors to choose from, regular and vegan condensed milk, specialty ice-cream stuffed sno-balls, Ruby Scoops ice cream, and root-beer floats. Suzy Sno is open Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Small batch ice cream comes to The Village Shopping Center

Roanoke-based Blue Cow Ice Cream opened its fourth location and first Richmond location in The Village Shopping Center last week (7017 Three Chopt Road). Specializing in high-quality ingredients sourced locally as much as possible, Blue Cow offers over 15 flavors with non-dairy and vegan options. Choose from classics like double-fold vanilla made with premium two-fold Madagascar vanilla, as well as inventive blends like strawberry balsamic and goat cheese with blueberry swirl. The coffee chip flavor features Richmond-based Ironclad Coffee Roaster's House of Usher blend. Blue Cow Ice Cream is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. See current flavors at bluecowicecream.com.

Billy Pasta opens in Ellwood Thompson’s

Richmond’s carb-master Billy Fallen of Billy Bread and Billy Pie fame teamed up with Caleb Shriver, formerly of Dutch & Co., to open Billy Pasta in Ellwood Thompson’s (4 N. Thompson St.) in Carytown earlier this month. The concept occupies what was once a sandwich bar on the right side of the store that has been updated with new branding and a touch screen where shoppers can choose from freshly made pasta dishes with their choice of crunch toppings, alongside also prepared Italian salads and pasta to cook at home. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available. Kale pesto with fusilli comes cooked perfectly al dente, packed with garlicy flavors and topped with indulgent lemon ricotta and black peppercorns. Choose to have it served with house-made fusilli or gluten-free spaghetti. For something lighter, try corn, tomato and basil served with casarecce pasta or gluten-free spaghetti. Place your order when you get to the store, shop while it’s prepared, then pay and pick up your meal. You can also order ahead for pickup via ToastTab. Pasta is available daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.