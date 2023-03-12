I’ll admit it, I’m a fair-weather sports fan. When it comes to March Madness, I tune in during the rare years when the University of Richmond Spiders make it to the Sweet 16.

That said, I'm always up for drinks, snacks and the fun rush of hanging with friends cheering on their favorite teams.

My main requirement: delicious bar food — and since the eats are my main attraction, they better be tasty. These shareable snacks at Richmond-area sports bars are worth a nosh, whether or not you care what’s on the TV.

Roti Chicken Curry and Cigar Rolls at MPM Tiki & Sports Bar

The Asian fusion menu at MPM Tiki & Sports Bar (11275 W. Broad St.) is a pleasing departure from the typical American eats. Try the Roti Chicken Curry appetizer ($11) — it’s a bowl of yellow Indian-style curry served with light roti flatbread for dipping. The crisp-fried cigar rolls ($7) are available with chicken or vegetables and are an ideal complement for a cold beer. Looking to celebrate a big win or punish a loser? Wasabi shots are also available upon request (price varies by choice of liquor).

Fried Pickles at Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant & Bar

At Wood & Iron (11400 W. Huguenot Rd., No. 109B and 1405 Roseneath Road) all appetizers are taken seriously with piled-high portions that have a Southern twist. The fried pickles ($7.98) aren’t chips but dill pickle slabs crisply fried and served with a tangy peppercorn ranch dip. If you’ve got a crowd, order the Southern nachos ($13.98), which are a giant pile of tortilla chips smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese, queso, pico de gallo, Mexican crema and your choice of hickory-smoked pulled pork or chili.

Hand-Tossed Greek Pizza at Gus’ Bar & Grill

Sharing ownership with Athens Tavern, Gus’ Bar & Grill (2701 W. Broad St.) features American bar food and Greek flair. The dough and sauce for the pizzas is made in-house — we like the Greek ($14.95) that’s topped with mozzarella, feta, spinach and gyro meat. Pair with pan-seared halloumi cheese ($8.95) served over arugula and topped with balsamic glaze. Looking for something lighter? The mezze plate ($9.95) features house-made roasted garlic hummus, pickled artichokes, feta, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and toasted pita wedges.

Corndog Nuggets at City Dogs

For a fun hint of nostalgia, the corndog nuggets (six for $3.49 or 12 for $6.49) at City Dogs (1309 W. Main St. and 1316 E. Cary St.) are made in-house, available with meat or soy dogs, and arrive crispy fried and sprinkled with cheese with a mustard sauce for dipping. If you’re feeling a little hungrier, try the Original Chicago Vienna Beef Dog ($3.49) with ingredients shipped in from Chicago or the Cheeseburger in a Skirt ($9.49) — an Angus beef burger that’s smothered in so much cheddar it melts off onto the griddle for crispy, cheesy bonus bites.

Shrimp at Bar West

While not officially a sports bar, newly rebranded Bar West (5811 Grove Ave.) features eight flat-screen TVs with a few on a covered patio for prime daytime viewing. The Spanish-style shrimp appetizer ($14) is a little crock of crustaceans swimming in a decadent sherry sauce with chile, paprika and parsley served with sourdough for dipping. It is technically shareable, but you might want your own. For something heartier, try fried oyster sliders ($15) topped with apple-ranch slaw and served with a side of house-made buffalo sauce.

