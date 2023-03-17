If you’re looking for some of the best places to get corned beef, fish and chips, and Guinness around Richmond for St. Patrick’s Day, check out these top picks.

Full warning: Not all of them come from traditional Irish pubs.

Best corned beef sandwich

If you’re looking for a salty, perfectly cured corned beef sandwich on rye, Jewish deli Perly’s is where it’s at. The Oy vey! delivers a whopping half-pound each of salty, delicious pastrami and corned beef piled high on rye and slathered with mustard ($17). It’s a pillowy bite of salty perfection. Or the Reuben, served hot with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Russian dressing on rye ($14), is a close second. Try an order of crispy Brussels sprouts ($7) on the side. 111 E. Grace St. (804) 912-1560 or perlysrichmond.com.

Fish and chips worth checking out

Did you know you can get authentic fish and chips in Richmond at a Thai restaurant? When it’s owned by a Brit, you can.

Hefty slabs of cod or haddock are deep-fried a glorious golden hue at Thai Won On and served with a green curry sauce that gives the fried fish a fresh piquant kick. Fried fish dishes are also served with tartar sauce, salt and malt vinegar on newsprint wax paper. ($15.99-$16.99).

Thai Won On opened as a Thai restaurant in late 2021 from husband and wife team Jonathan Niemiec and Joy Supanya. Niemiec is from England, while Supanya is from Thailand. “We started doing a British menu about eight months ago,” Niemiec said, as a way to increase lunch traffic. And with Niemiec’s British roots, the fish and chips have been a hit. 3422 Lauderdale Drive, (804) 477-6604 or thaiwonon.com.

Delicious Irish bread

Irish transplant Niall Duffy, now a Henrico County resident, has been baking traditional Irish breads and scones to die for. Be sure to try his traditional Irish Guinness gingerbread ($8), a moist, almost dessert-like bread made with Guinness, loads of ginger, sour cream and molasses.

“It’s the one we sell the most of year-round,” Duffy said. “Initially, we just made it for Christmas. But now we offer it year-round and especially for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Other treats from Duffy’s family recipes include Guinness and chocolate porter cake ($8) made with orange peel and chocolate chips and traditional Irish tea brack ($), a bread made with steeped tea leaves, figs and apricots or with almonds.

You can pick up his goodies at places like Ellwood Thompson’s, Yellow Umbrella, Tom Leonard’s and the RVA Big Market. Or order directly from the website at traditionalirishbaking.com.

New Irish pub grub

Okay, we all know that O’Toole’s, Penny Lane, Rosie Connolly’s, Rare Olde Times and Siné Irish Pub are great traditional Irish pubs in Richmond and solid choices for a St. Patrick’s Day fix.

But if you’re looking for new pub grub that tastes really good, head to Park Lane Tavern in Short Pump.

Opened in the Keagan’s space in 2019, Park Lane Tavern offers the traditional beer-battered fish and chips ($16.50), corned beef and cabbage ($17) and bangers and mash ($16.50), as well as a solid corned beef sandwich ($14) and a corned beef burger topped with corned beef, beer-braised cabbage, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing ($14).Park Lane will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday and Saturday with music and specials. West Broad Village, 2251 Old Brick Road, Glen Allen. parklanetavern.com

Where to get a Guinness

Rosie Connolly’s serves Guinness at just the right temperature, 42.8 degrees, and the space is so cozy, like an old Irish pub. It also has Harp and Smithwick’s on tap, plus plenty of single malt scotches and Irish whiskeys.

For St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, Rosie’s will have a tented patio, bagpipes throughout the day and plenty of Irish specials such as bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage and fish and chips. 1548 E. Main St. (804) 343-1063 or rosieconnollys.com.

Irish cupcakes and cocktails

Enter the rainbow arches at Richmond’s “cake all day” café on Friday for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with face painting from 3-5 p.m. and Irish Celtic music from Pugsy Mahone from 5-9 p.m.

For special sweet treats, try the Irish car bomb cupcake filled with Irish cream and topped with a chocolate bourbon ganache drizzle ($4), birthday cake cupcakes with shamrock sprinkles ($4) and St. Patrick’s Day-themed shortbreads ($4). For the more savory option, go for the gargantuan pretzel with beer cheese ($13).

On draft, there will be a Rockville Irish red ale and an Irish cream stout from Southern Tier Brewing Co. “The Irish cream stout is super surprising. It’s not as heavy as you’d expect a stout to be. It’s delightful. We ran out of it last year,” owner Christina Miller said. And the specialty cocktail for St. Patrick’s Day will be the Lucky Fizz, a refreshing blend of gin and cucumber. 306 Libbie Ave. (804) 542-2020 or cameocakery.com.

Best St. Patrick’s weekend party

There’s just something warm and wonderful about O’Toole’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. O’Toole’s throws a lively St. Patrick’s three-day party that kicks off with a festive fake Irish wake on Thursday, followed by Irish bands, bagpipers and food specials like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and fish and chips on Friday and Saturday. It’s family-friendly, and everyone is always smiling. 4800 Forest Hill Ave. (804) 233-1781 or otoolesrestaurant.com.

PHOTOS: Where to get some great Irish food and drink options in Richmond