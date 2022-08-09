 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

8 Richmond restaurant drinks and dishes featuring seasonal summer produce to try while you can

  • 0
Peach pizza

Peach pizza from Fine Creek Brewing Company.

 Sarah Tocco

It’s the height of summer when local produce is at its peak and area restaurants are taking advantage. These dishes and drinks are on menus only while the fresh ingredients are available, so go order them ASAP.

Country Greek

The Country Greek Salad from Joe’s Inn. 

Country Greek Salad at Joe’s Inn (205 N. Shields Ave.): This hearty salad graces the Joe’s  Inn menu only during Hanover tomato season. The famous fresh tomatoes are served chopped and combined with onions, green peppers and cucumbers, then topped with a simple, made-to-order vinaigrette, feta and Kalamata olives. The piled-high portion can easily feed at least two and is reminiscent of simple summer meals in Greece.

Peach Pizza at Fine Creek Brewing (2425 Robert E. Lee Road, Powhatan County): To experience seasonal peaches at their finest, try a grilled pizza crust topped with house-made lemon-spiced ricotta, mozzarella and Grana Padano cheeses, Virginia peaches, fresh herbs from the Fine Creek garden, and a peach white balsamic and honey drizzle. The sweet-savory combination is decadent and delicious. Find it on the menu throughout August.

People are also reading…

Watermelon Rita

The Watermelon Rita from Virago

Watermelon Rita at Virago Spirits (1727 Rhoadmiller St.): This concoction of Virago Modern Gin, lime, watermelon, agave and orange bitters tastes like the freshest, ice-cold slice of watermelon you bit into as a child reformulated as a drink and dressed up for grown-ups with a dash of gin and a Tajin rim. The drink — which we could literally guzzle by the pitcherful — is available to enjoy in vintage glassware in the tasting room or taken to-go. Sounds like a perfect poolside punch.

Chilled Peach Soup at The Roosevelt (623 N. 25th St.): Step aside gazpacho — this bright, flavorful soup captures the fresh flavor of ripe peaches, but combines them with sour corn, cherry pickles and Edwards Surryano Ham for a sweet, tangy and savory flavor combination.

Pepper Roulette Pizza from Pizza Bones (2314 Jefferson Ave.): Sweet, bell, Carmen, poblano, banana, Anaheim, jalapeño and serrano peppers from Shine Farms and Tomten Farm prepared three ways — charred, pickled and fresh — come together for one harmonious flavor-packed pizza. Yes, it’s got a kick, and yes, you need to try it.

Mexican-Style Street Corn Cream Cheese from Chewy’s Bagels (3138 W. Cary St.): The seasonal summer flavor at Chewy’s features roasted corn, fresh cilantro, Tajin and lime with cream cheese for a unique bagel topper that adds tangy, smoky flavors and a bit texture to your traditional schmear — it’s satisfying solo on a freshly made, toasted plain bagel or combined with an egg and fresh veggies for a more substantial create-your-own sandwich.

Strawberries and Cream Latte at Blanchard’s (all locations): Change up your traditional latte with a special house-made seasonal vegan strawberry syrup blended with sweet cream, vanilla and a double shot of espresso. You might hear strawberry and automatically think super sweet; however, it’s used judiciously in this drink, providing a fruity undertone and finish to the earthy espresso.

Savory Grain

Watermelon and pork belly from Savory Grain

Pork Belly and Watermelon at The Savory Grain (2043 W. Broad St.): Crunchy fried pork belly is contrasted by cool watermelon, then topped with tangy feta, fresh mint and cilantro, pickled watermelon rind and lime-honey vinaigrette in this indulgent meal starter. The playful take on sweet-savory will definitely get your table talking.

More Richmond dining news

Three Notch’d RVA Collab House expands with new restaurant, cider, wine and cocktails
Dining
alert top story

Three Notch’d RVA Collab House expands with new restaurant, cider, wine and cocktails

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

Craft beer company Three Notch’d RVA Collab House is expanding its Richmond presence.

Fat Rabbit, new bakery in Union Hill, draws lines out the door
Dining
alert top story

Fat Rabbit, new bakery in Union Hill, draws lines out the door

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

When you stop in new Union Hill bakery Fat Rabbit (2025 Venable St.), the line might be out the door, but make sure to pause and look around.

4 new Richmond-area restaurants to visit right now and more
Dining
alert top story

4 new Richmond-area restaurants to visit right now and more

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

New restaurants keep entering the scene like pit beef in the Fan and fried chicken in Short Pump, plus existing restaurants are continuing to …

Six easy RVA takeout options for picnics and the pool all summer long
Entertainment
alert top story

Six easy RVA takeout options for picnics and the pool all summer long

  • By Megan Marconyak | Special correspondent
  • 0

It’s that time of year when it’s hot outside, you’re often on the go and you might just be eating outside. Whether it’s grabbing lunch on the …

Brunch JR now open in former Lunch space in Scott's Addition
Dining
alert top story

Brunch JR now open in former Lunch space in Scott's Addition

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

When Rick Lyons opened Lunch (1213 Summit Ave.), a tiny breakfast- and lunch-only spot in Scott’s Addition in 2012, it quickly drew lines for …

Guide to Richmond-area farmers markets: Where to get the best donuts, produce, fresh meats & more
Entertainment
alert top story

Guide to Richmond-area farmers markets: Where to get the best donuts, produce, fresh meats & more

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

June means that local produce and the farmers markets where you can score it are in full swing. There are different markets with different vib…

New Virginia Cider Trail digital passport offers discounts and giveaways for visiting Virginia cideries
Dining
top story

New Virginia Cider Trail digital passport offers discounts and giveaways for visiting Virginia cideries

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

With more than 50 cideries, Virginia ranks sixth in the United States for the most cider producers, and a new program makes it even easier to …

Your mid-summer eating agenda: Summer Supper Somm, Dinner on the Infield & Food Truck Rally
Dining
top story

Your mid-summer eating agenda: Summer Supper Somm, Dinner on the Infield & Food Truck Rally

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

As we settle in to summer, there are lots of food events celebrating the fruits of the season.

Lazeez Modern Indian Flair delivers wow factor with glass domes and smoky flair in western Henrico County
Dining
alert top story

Lazeez Modern Indian Flair delivers wow factor with glass domes and smoky flair in western Henrico County

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

A server sets a plate on your table, removes a glass dome, and out swirls hot smoke with a delicious, grilled aroma. The fog dissipates to rev…

The Kitchen Classroom opens in the West End with biscuits and gravy class and more
Local Business News
alert top story

The Kitchen Classroom opens in the West End with biscuits and gravy class and more

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

Whether you’re seeking fresh meal inspiration or a few tricks to complete your culinary skill set, Richmond’s newest cooking school has you co…

10 new Richmond restaurants now open: Chewy's Bagels, Jubilee, Nami sushi & more
Dining
alert top story

10 new Richmond restaurants now open: Chewy's Bagels, Jubilee, Nami sushi & more

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

A fresh crop of Richmond area eating establishments are now open, with others expanding their hours as well. Here’s your now-open hit list.

RVA bartender serves up inspired cocktails at Brenner Pass; finalist in World Class Bartender's Competition
Dining
alert top story

RVA bartender serves up inspired cocktails at Brenner Pass; finalist in World Class Bartender's Competition

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

“I try to make drinks that taste like you wouldn’t expect based on how they look," Steve Yang says of his creative cocktails at Brenner Pass and Black Lodge. Now he's the only bartender in Virginia to become one of 50 regional finalists in the US Bartender’s Guild World Class Regional Competition.

MPM Tiki Bar from Mom's Siam & My Noodle Bar opens in Short Pump
Dining
alert top story

MPM Tiki Bar from Mom's Siam & My Noodle Bar opens in Short Pump

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

From the owners of Mom’s Siam, Pik Nik and My Noodle & Bar comes MPM Tiki Bar, a combination restaurant, tiki bar and sports bar at 11275 W. Broad St. in Short Pump in the former home of Carolina Ale House and Mimi’s Café.

Your how-to guide: Hatch Local Food Hall in Richmond
Dining
top story

Your how-to guide: Hatch Local Food Hall in Richmond

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

For those who haven’t explored a food hall concept before or who are looking to maximize their palate pleasure, this is your gustatory guide to Richmond's new Hatch Local Food Hall.

The Mantu in Carytown bakes Afghan bread to donate to refugees and for restaurant; plans to open bakery
Z-no-digital
alert top story

The Mantu in Carytown bakes Afghan bread to donate to refugees and for restaurant; plans to open bakery

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

Bread is a staple in the Afghan diet, and The Manu is currently turning out six to seven varieties daily. There’s a sweet breakfast bread called roghni naan; a flatbread for kebabs called paraki; Uzbeki naan bread, a long flatbread; and the list goes on. “We are addicted to bread; we cannot live our lives without it,” owner and chef Hamidullah Noori said.

Juan’s Rooftop and Cantina headed to the Arts District, Casta’s Cuban Rum Bar taking over Belle & James
Dining
alert

Juan’s Rooftop and Cantina headed to the Arts District, Casta’s Cuban Rum Bar taking over Belle & James

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

The LX Group is bringing two new restaurant concepts to Richmond with more on the horizon.

'It was a relief:' Buz Grossberg talks about closing Buz and Ned's original location; he's still cooking at new spot
Dining
alert

'It was a relief:' Buz Grossberg talks about closing Buz and Ned's original location; he's still cooking at new spot

  • ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

    By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent

  • 0

Buz Grossberg is back cooking in the pit full time at Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue in western Henrico County now that the North Arthur Ashe Bou…

Claudia's Bake Shop, a New York-style bakery, is coming to Carytown, plus a new dinner series at Alewife
Dining
alert

Claudia's Bake Shop, a New York-style bakery, is coming to Carytown, plus a new dinner series at Alewife

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

Claudia’s Bake Shop will offer kosher dairy black-and-white cookies, rugelach, babka, challah, Danishes, croissants — all made in-house.

It's soft shell season! 15 great places to score soft-shell crabs in Richmond
Dining
alert top story

It's soft shell season! 15 great places to score soft-shell crabs in Richmond

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

The first full moon in May calls to the blue crabs in Virginia, beckoning them to shed their skin. They crawl out of their hard old shells, le…

Richmond's Nightingale Ice Cream teaming up with Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Dining
alert top story

Richmond's Nightingale Ice Cream teaming up with Nicky Hilton Rothschild

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

When heiress and influencer Nicky Hilton Rothschild tasted a Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich in the Hamptons, N.Y., and Instagram messaged the …

Island Shrimp Co. now open in Rocketts Landing, new cheese bar opening in Devil’s Triangle
Dining
alert top story

Island Shrimp Co. now open in Rocketts Landing, new cheese bar opening in Devil’s Triangle

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

Just in time for patio weather, tropical drinks and eats have arrived in Rocketts Landing.

Cabo Fish Taco now open in Scott’s Addition
Local Business News
alert top story

Cabo Fish Taco now open in Scott’s Addition

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

The new location has over a dozen types of margaritas.

From frosé to frozen soft-serve hard cider: nine frozen boozy drinks to try around RVA
Dining
alert top story

From frosé to frozen soft-serve hard cider: nine frozen boozy drinks to try around RVA

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

We may be in that time of year where the season seems to change daily, but these drinks definitely say patio vibes and summer. You might hear …

Hueya pop-up taking over Quirk Rooftop for the summer; Rockaway Beach Tiki Bar going above New York Deli
Dining
alert top story

Hueya pop-up taking over Quirk Rooftop for the summer; Rockaway Beach Tiki Bar going above New York Deli

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

Eduardo Silva-Martinez grew up with an appreciation for eating local.

TBT El Gallo plans second location at Willow Lawn, launches crowdfunding investment campaign
Dining
alert top story

TBT El Gallo plans second location at Willow Lawn, launches crowdfunding investment campaign

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

After 92 pop-up events, chef Carlo Ordaz-Nunez opened TBT El Gallo a little over year ago in a 600 square-foot kitchen with a few patio tables…

Charlottesville's Grit Coffee Roasting Co. plans second Richmond location
Dining
alert top story

Charlottesville's Grit Coffee Roasting Co. plans second Richmond location

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

Charlottesville-based Grit Coffee Roasting Co. is planning a second Richmond location in Scott’s Addition.

Cabo Fish Taco, Café Beignet RVA, Hatch Local Food Hall & more restaurants heading to Richmond
Local Business News

Cabo Fish Taco, Café Beignet RVA, Hatch Local Food Hall & more restaurants heading to Richmond

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

The pandemic may have put a cramp in our dining plans, but the spring is bringing a welcome infusion of new hot spots to RVA.

Westray’s Finest ice cream finds a permanent home in the Fan
Dining
alert

Westray’s Finest ice cream finds a permanent home in the Fan

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

Westray Paul grew up in Midlothian, went to East Carolina University to study construction management and then got a job with a general contra…

Kismet Cocktail Collaborative delivers craft cocktails from Richmond bartenders, March dining events & Richmond Black Restaurant Experience
Dining
alert

Kismet Cocktail Collaborative delivers craft cocktails from Richmond bartenders, March dining events & Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

You may have embraced cocktail hour at home over the past two years, but that doesn’t mean you’ve always got a tip-top selection of ingredient…

Cocodrilo, new Latin American-inspired restaurant, coming to Libbie & Grove
Dining
alert

Cocodrilo, new Latin American-inspired restaurant, coming to Libbie & Grove

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

Sure, it might have seemed a little crazy for Rob Long to be planning a new restaurant in the old Café Caturra space at Libbie & Grove whe…

NAPA Kitchen and Wine brings a glitzy dining experience and self-serve wine lounge to Westchester Commons
Dining
alert

NAPA Kitchen and Wine brings a glitzy dining experience and self-serve wine lounge to Westchester Commons

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

The newest establishment from the parent company of Sedona Taphouse fills 6,700 square feet in Westchester Commons with an exhibition kitchen,…

New wine shop Celladora Wines brings natural wines to the Fan and pop-ups like LundiGras
Dining
alert

New wine shop Celladora Wines brings natural wines to the Fan and pop-ups like LundiGras

  • By Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

The new bottle shop and café recently opened on Lombardy Street in a former hair salon.

Jubilee, new restaurant headed to Manchester from Mike Lindsey, plus Buttermilk + Honey and Bully Burger
Dining
alert

Jubilee, new restaurant headed to Manchester from Mike Lindsey, plus Buttermilk + Honey and Bully Burger

  • Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

When Mike Lindsey went from college football player to restaurant cook, working in a professional kitchen was a competitive sport. “I was a co…

SB’s Main Street Love Shack heading into the Fan
Dining

SB’s Main Street Love Shack heading into the Fan

  • Megan Marconyak • Special correspondent
  • 0

The sister to retro-vibey B-52s-themed SB’s Lakeside Love Shack is targeting this month to open in the old Brunch space, formerly the home of …

Megan Marconyak has been devouring every fresh flavor she can find and capturing it in writing for over 15 years. Drool along with her dining adventures, and send her your #RVADine tips on Instagram, @MeganMarcoStyle.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ashton Kutcher says he's 'lucky to be alive' after rare autoimmune disorder diagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News