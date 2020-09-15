A Richmond restaurant accidentally missed a meals tax payment. Now it owes the city more than $20,000.

It wasn't.

Stoney's proposed ordinance wasn't introduced to City Council for nearly a month after he announced it, and it didn't pass until April 27. Also, the final ordinance wasn't clear-cut amnesty. It stipulated that restaurants had to apply to participate in the program, something DeRoche wasn't aware of.

It also required that restaurants be current on their meals tax payments through April 20 - a month after the amnesty program was announced, something else DeRoche didn't know. Further, if restaurants were behind on payments - or considered behind - they had to go to City Hall to sort it out. But City Hall was closed for most operations until June 1.

"I tried to go online to submit my tally without payment but was unable to do so. I ended up going to the city in June to settle everything up only to be told that because I didn't file I was ineligible for the program," she said. "So not only am I paying the full amount of my back taxes, but they have factored in all the fees I owe them for getting on the payment plan. You cannot win, and I for one am tired of trying."

***