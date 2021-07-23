Related to this story

Edwards Virginia Smokehouse announces sale of company

It’s the end of a 95-year era for the Edwards family. Surry-based Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, the specialty ham empire that spans four generations, will be sold to Missouri-based Burgers’ Smokehouse, also an American multigenerational family ham business. Burgers’ Smokehouse will pay Edwards Virginia Smokehouse for use of Edwards’ trademark and recipes. Sam Edwards III, president of Edwards ...