Acacia Midtown Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Acacia Midtown, 2363-105 Roux St., (804) 588-2650
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Choose one from each course.
Sweet red pepper soup | sour cream | chives (v, gf)
Salmon tartare | black truffle mayo | potato crisp (gf)
Tuna ceviche | avocado | cucumber | tomato | crispy shallots* (gf)
Fried oysters | coleslaw | spicy mayo (sf)
Beet & goat cheese | mixed lettuce | balsamic vinaigrette (gf, df)
Crabcake | brussels sprouts | red wine onions | golden raisins | acacia remoulade (gf, sf, df)
Mahi | grilled asparagus | tomatao tarragon sauce | crispy cheese polenta cake (gf ,df)
Duck leg | shiitake | sweet potato | cippolini | bokchoy | lotus root | warm ponzu sauce (df)
Mushrooms | fresh pasta | leeks | oven roasted cherry tomato | roasted garlic evo (v, df)
Baja fish tacos | cabbage | radish | cilantro crema | simple green salad
Grilled fish | pickles | shredded lettuce | acacia remoulade | potato bun | simple green salad (gfo)
Hanger steak | sabal chimichuri | french fries | side salad* (gf, df)
Dark chocolate ganache tart | maldon | berry sauce | cream (gfo,dfo)
Passion fruit panna cotta | coconut cream (gf)
