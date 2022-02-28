ACACIA restaurant signs lease at Libbie Mill-Midtown

ACACIA midtown, the award-winning restaurant from Aline and Dale Reitzer, has signed a lease for Libbie Mill-Midtown.

ACACIA has leased approximately 3,739 square feet in the Corner Shops building located at 2363 Roux Street Suite 105.

Dale Reitzer, chef of ACACIA midtown, is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Foundation Best Chef Mid-Atlantic Award and was twice named Richmond's chef of the year.

Acacia was voted the best restaurant in Richmond by readers of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and The Washington Post's Tom Sietsema called it "Richmond's best restaurant."

“Our plan was always to open another restaurant, and we believe the time and location are a perfect fit. We are looking forward to bringing our new venture to such a vibrant community and creating an experience our long-time supporters and new diners will enjoy,” Aline Reitzer said in a statement. She is also the founder of Richmond Restaurant Week, a popular annual event that raises money for Feed More.

ACACIA midtown plans to open its new location in the fall.

"ACACIA will be a great complement to Libbie Mill’s existing restaurants, Shagbark, Crafted and [others]...and we anticipate the trend of strong commercial demand to continue through 2022," Skip Nash, vice president for Gumenick Properties, the development's owner, said in a statement.

Libbie Mill-Midtown is a mixed-use, walkable community located at Libbie Avenue, Staples Mill Road and Interstate 64 in Henrico.

ACACIA midtown closed its restaurant at 2601 W. Cary St. in early 2020 after selling the building where it was located.