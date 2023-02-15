Restaurant Adarra has purchased and will be moving into the former Mamma Zu space in Oregon Hill at 501 S. Pine St.

Adarra, owned by Randall and Lyne Doetzer, is currently located in Jackson Ward at 618 N. 1st St. and serves Basque cuisine.

"Our goal has always been to find a forever home, and we could not allow this legendary space to be destroyed for more apartments," Randall Doetzer said via email. "The opportunity is one we enthusiastically took in the interest of our beloved Adarra’s future."

Mamma Zu, from Ed Vasaio, was a beloved Richmond institution in Oregon Hill, serving up delicious pasta and garlic-laden dishes for over 20 years. Mamma Zu closed during the pandemic and the building was listed for lease in 2021. The building was eventually listed for sale for $875,000.

Vasaio's other restaurants, Edo’s Squid, Dinamo and 8 1/2, remain open serving a mix of Italian, pasta, pizza and seafood dishes.

In 2019, Richmond Times-Dispatch restaurant reviewer Justin Lo awarded Adarra a four star review, calling it a "masterpiece." Lo praised Adarra's dishes, especially the octopus stew, stuffed squid and snails.

"Most great restaurants succeed in capturing a perspective that's creative and interesting. But hardly ever do they make me feel as if I'm experiencing the world again for the first time. Adarra is the rare exception. Through the lens of Basque cuisine, the perspective it captures is dazzlingly original and truly extraordinary," Lo wrote.

In 2020, Esquire magazine named Adarra one of the 20 best new restaurants in America.

Doetzer said that Adarra will continue to serve its unique take on traditional Basque cuisine in the new Pine Street location, although it will be "refined and adapted considering everything we've learned the last four years."

Scott Stephens of SMS Architects will be working on the new space, as well as designers Ronnie and Tayne Renmark of Renmark Design.

"The renovations will take some time, so an exact date for our move is unclear at this point. We look forward to joining the Oregon Hill community and adding our story to the legacy of this building," Doetzer said.

