African American culinary trailblazer John Dabney's award-winning mint julep cup returns to Richmond

A mint julep cup, won by African American culinary trailblazer John Dabney for his famous cocktails heaped with fresh fruit and flowers, returns to Richmond — at long last.

Dabney achieved extraordinary success as a chef and restaurateur in 19th century Richmond. In 1860, Dabney was not yet a free man when his unparalleled mint julep earned first prize in a contest in Warm Springs, Va. The resort awarded him $100 in gold.

Back in Richmond, where the enslaved Dabney ran the kitchen and bar at the tony Exchange Hotel & Ballard House, a popular 19th century hotel at 14th and Franklin streets until its closure and demolition in 1900 — shortly after the newer and tonier Jefferson Hotel opened. Dabney received a silver cup with the inscription “Complimentary to John Dabney from the citizens of Richmond Va. Champion Julep."

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Dabney’s storied cup returned to Richmond where it will be exhibited at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in their newly expanded galleries, slated to open next spring. The $30 million expansion will fundamentally re-imagine the museum and its mission. In a partnership with the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, the VMHC’s expanded galleries and educational programming are intended to tell a more inclusive narrative of the state’s history.