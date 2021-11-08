African American culinary trailblazer John Dabney's award-winning mint julep cup returns to Richmond

A mint julep cup, won by African American culinary trailblazer John Dabney for his famous cocktails heaped with fresh fruit and flowers, returns to Richmond — at long last.
Dabney achieved extraordinary success as a chef and restaurateur in 19th century Richmond. In 1860, Dabney was not yet a free man when his unparalleled mint julep earned first prize in a contest in Warm Springs, Va. The resort awarded him $100 in gold.
Back in Richmond, where the enslaved Dabney ran the kitchen and bar at the tony Exchange Hotel & Ballard House, a popular 19th century hotel at 14th and Franklin streets until its closure and demolition in 1900 — shortly after the newer and tonier Jefferson Hotel opened. Dabney received a silver cup with the inscription “Complimentary to John Dabney from the citizens of Richmond Va. Champion Julep."
On Saturday, Nov. 6, Dabney’s storied cup returned to Richmond where it will be exhibited at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in their newly expanded galleries, slated to open next spring. The $30 million expansion will fundamentally re-imagine the museum and its mission. In a partnership with the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, the VMHC’s expanded galleries and educational programming are intended to tell a more inclusive narrative of the state’s history.
As part of “Ghosts in Virginia’s Kitchens,” an event hosted Saturday by the Fire, Flour & Fork culinary festival, Neval Featherstone of Orlando, Fla., gave a lecture on the Dabney family. Featherstone, a relation by marriage, three generations removed from the chef-caterer, surprised the VMHC audience by presenting Dabney’s champion cup and announcing he would donate it to the museum.
“I’m happy the cup is back in Richmond,” Featherstone said. “I’m hoping it will help emphasize what an icon Dabney was in American culinary history.”
Jamie Bosket, VMHC president and CEO, said he was thrilled the cup would enter the museum’s collection and be on long-term display. “This special piece tells such a big story about Dabney and his legacy.”
Marland Buckner, interim executive director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, who also attended the lecture, said he sees the return of the Dabney trophy as a kind of repatriation. “I consider the cup a fitting metaphor for our shared history.”
The annual Fire, Flour & Fork fest, described by co-founder Susan Winiecki as a “gathering of the food curious with a focus on untold stories,” began in 2014. Winiecki and festival co-founder Maureen Egan, co-authors of "Richmond’s Culinary History: Seeds of Change," learned about Dabney by chance in 2014 and researched his illustrious career — once widely celebrated, but largely forgotten.
This year's event took its name from the film "James Hemings: Ghost in America's Kitchen" by Anthony Werhun that was screened after the Dabney lecture. Chef Ashbell McElveen, founder and CEO of the James Hemings Society, introduced the documentary about the Paris-trained African American chef, enslaved by Thomas Jefferson.
Dabney, about 41 when emancipated in 1865, opened his own restaurant, The Dabney House, and went on to establish a catering business. Both were enormously popular among Richmond’s former slaveholding class. A 1929 account of mid-Victorian Richmond in Black Swan magazine called Dabney “unequalled” as a chef, referring to his terrapin stew and canvasback duck as “immortal foods.” The chef from Delmonico’s in New York declared Dabney’s terrapin stew the finest he ever had.
One faithful customer had a standing Christmas order for Dabney’s “Mongolian Pheasant.” Known for his decorative touches as well as his fine cuisine, Dabney created “pyramids of iced nougat” to ornament one 1886 table. Dabney regularly catered trustee dinners for Richmond College (now University of Richmond) and prepared a banquet honoring President Grover Cleveland at Monticello in 1896.
All the while, his elaborate mint juleps, heaped with fresh fruit and flowers and described as “great hail-storms,” remained in high demand. Remembering his father’s famous cocktails, Dabney’s son, journalist Wendell Dabney, called them “a vision of loveliness” and a “pleasure of deliciousness, rivaling the joys of Paradise.”
Weeks before his death in 1900, The Richmond Dispatch reported that “mint juleps, as concocted by Caterer Dabney” caused “jams” at a Shriner’s convention in Washington, D.C. Wendell says the champion juleps contained “a delicate essence lost to the world” with his father’s passing, but he does give up one secret: Dabney shaved his julep ice with a carpenter’s plane.
There’s no telling how many “hail-storms” were enjoyed in the cup, but at least one was fit for a prince. In the trophy cup, Dabney served Queen Victoria’s son his first mint julep during the royal’s 1860 Richmond visit. The prince tipped “the compounder of cooling drinks” a $20 gold piece and ordered an immediate refill. He requested a third julep be “in readiness” the next morning, according to Robert Cellem’s contemporary account.
From his wartime days at the Exchange Hotel & Ballard House, which The Richmond Dispatch called “the rendezvous of all the Confederate chieftains,” to his proprietorship of a restaurant that served whites only, Dabney walked a fine line in his dealings with the white elite. He never lost sight of the perils of racial terror and discrimination that characterized postbellum Virginia. His son called him a “real diplomat” and explained that the key to his father’s success was knowing how to avoid “dangerous ground.” Dabney kept a placard on his restaurant wall: Call softly, pay promptly, drink moderately, part friendly and call again. He also kept a weapon under the bar.
Inspired by Fire, Flour & Fork’s first Dabney dinner, filmmakers Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren made the 2016 documentary "The Hail-storm: John Dabney in Virginia,” which chronicles Dabney’s career and his complex status in segregated Richmond (streaming at hailstormdabney.com).
With the cup on exhibit, the VMHC will continue the work of restoring Dabney’s rightful place in history. Noting the national as well as regional significance of his pioneering artistry, Bosket said, “With the julep cup, our visitors can take a deep dive into this rich story.”
A Virginia native, Elizabeth Logan Harris is an award-winning writer based in New York City.