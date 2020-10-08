After 15 years, Bistro 27 restaurant in downtown Richmond is closing for good

After 15 years in business, Bistro 27 is closing for good at the end of service Saturday.

Owner William Wright said the pandemic alone isn't the reason for him closing the restaurant at 27 W. Broad St. in downtown Richmond. But rather multiple factors - "a perfect storm" of events - brought about the restaurant's closure.

"When this restaurant opened in 2005, there were only three restaurants in [the Arts District in downtown Richmond]. Now there's more than 30 restaurants and 3,000 seats. Then COVID hit, then the riots," Wright said, referring to demonstrations that have taken place in Richmond since late May. "I had windows broken out, graffiti - we are just recently getting the rest of the plywood off of the building."

On top of the issues of a pandemic, protests and competition, Wright said his landlord wants to increase his rent by 25% and has been inflexible with payments during the pandemic.

Wright wasn't the original owner of the upscale restaurant at Adams and West Broad streets when it opened in December 2005 (he took over ownership in 2013), but he was there at the beginning.