After 15 years, Bistro 27 restaurant in downtown Richmond is closing for good

After 15 years in business, Bistro 27 is closing for good at the end of service Saturday.
Owner William Wright said the pandemic alone isn't the reason for him closing the restaurant at 27 W. Broad St. in downtown Richmond. But rather multiple factors - "a perfect storm" of events - brought about the restaurant's closure.
"When this restaurant opened in 2005, there were only three restaurants in [the Arts District in downtown Richmond]. Now there's more than 30 restaurants and 3,000 seats. Then COVID hit, then the riots," Wright said, referring to demonstrations that have taken place in Richmond since late May. "I had windows broken out, graffiti - we are just recently getting the rest of the plywood off of the building."
On top of the issues of a pandemic, protests and competition, Wright said his landlord wants to increase his rent by 25% and has been inflexible with payments during the pandemic.
Wright wasn't the original owner of the upscale restaurant at Adams and West Broad streets when it opened in December 2005 (he took over ownership in 2013), but he was there at the beginning.
"When the restaurant opened and they came to take pictures, I remember praying they would crop the picture," Wright said, so that the image wouldn't show the broken windows in the upstairs apartments and poorly installed air conditioning units perched precariously overhead - a common sight on Broad Street downtown 15 years ago.
But 15 years is a long time, and Wright watched as Broad Street revitalization happened all around Bistro 27. The First Fridays Artwalk, just a few years old when the restaurant opened, expanded to a year-around event in 2007 - and every year, more galleries, restaurants, shops, apartments - even a boutique hotel - opened in an area that came to be called the Arts District.
"December 2019 was the best Christmas this restaurant has ever had since 2005," Wright said.
January was slow, as expected, but February was decent. Wright was counting on traditionally strong spring sales - always boosted by wedding parties that hold rehearsal dinners in the space. But spring 2020 was different because of the pandemic.
"I lost $375,000 in three months," Wright said.
Still, Wright said he thought the restaurant could - and would - survive COVID, just as it survived the years-long construction project of the Pulse bus rapid transit corridor that left Broad Street with less parking and ultimately left Bistro 27 with less sidewalk and therefore no room for a patio.
"I supported the Pulse, but it was tough going. This is worse. This feels pre-2005. This is the worst Broad Street has been," Wright said.
Wright said protests - and the fear of them - has been the thing that's made it impossible for him to hang on any longer.
Just the other night, for instance, he said a college-age person came by and pounded on the dining room windows, he thinks in an effort to intimidate guests. Last weekend, he called to confirm a reservation and could hear a woman in the background shouting, "We are not eating downtown!"
Police, Wright said, have been unresponsive. He said he stood nearby as a group of uniformed officers watched someone tag the building with graffiti and they didn't say a word.
"It's scary, what goes on down here," he said. "I've never felt like I'm scared anywhere in any city - until now. I'm tired of fighting - I'm tired of trying to make something on great corner. I'm tired of trying."
So Wright said he's going to close up after service Saturday.
He's not done with restaurants - yet.
He's thinking of opening a smaller restaurant somewhere in Richmond soon - just not on Broad Street and not downtown. But first, he said, he's taking a much-needed break.
(804) 649-6321
Twitter: @KarriPeifer