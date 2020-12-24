After 18 years, Pescados restaurant in Chesterfield closes for good, the latest casualty of the COVID-related gutting of the full-service dining scene

"Wow, what an amazing 18 years it has been. I am grateful for so many things. "My kids" that came through the door to work their very first jobs. Hostess that have moved to servers then became nurses, xray techs, dentists to name a few. Dishwasher that became chefs, teachers and electricians. Servers that have become teachers, nurses, real estate agents and many other successful professions and now have families of their own. I am grateful for my kids that stuck it out to the end. I am grateful for two amazing business partners Todd Manley and Greg Smiley . I am grateful for all of our amazing food and wine reps. For the most amazing land lord Hunt Gunter anyone can ask for who has became an amazing friend. The most amazing and supportive customers, some have became dear friends and family. I am blessed for everyone who has supported us over the past 18 years. Those who know me, know that I am not emotionally attached to things except one PESCADOS. We fought the good fight have overcome alot more than I can post. Alot of blood sweat and tears and alot of joy.