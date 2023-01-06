Alchemy Coffee closing at end of the month, The Feed Store also closing

Popular coffee shop Alchemy Coffee announced on social media that it will be closing at the end of the month.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of our beloved coffee shop. After much consideration, we have decided to close our doors for good at the end of this month," the owners posted on social media.

Located near the VCU Monroe Campus at 814 W. Broad St., Alchemy Coffee has been a popular spot for students, professors and young professionals looking for single drip coffee.

Alchemy Coffee started as a mobile trailer in 2012, before settling into permanent digs on W. Broad Street.

"We are grateful for the support and loyalty of our customers over the years, and we will cherish the memories and friendships we have made. Thank you for your understanding and for being a part of our journey," the owners posted.

Alchemy Coffee's final day of service will be Jan. 29.

The owners will be selling everything in the shop, including the coffee trailer. The shop is asking if anyone interested in purchasing and taking over the entire business to direct message the company on Facebook.

***

The Feed Store, a roadside BBQ joint in Goochland, also announced that it is closing.

"We have a bittersweet announcement to make. We are closing The Feed Store. We have been in the restaurant industry for almost two decades, and have decided it’s time for a change. We are so grateful for your support and friendship, and will truly miss so many of you," the owners posted to Instagram.

Adam Hall, the former chef of Saison and his wife, Sara Kerfoot, opened the quaint barbecue restaurant off Route 250 a few years ago.

Justin Lo, the Richmond Times-Dispatch's dining critic, described Hall's food at The Feed Store "as amazing as ever."

Lo described Hall's ribs and pulled pork "as some of the best I’ve ever had. The tufts of pork shoulder are damp with eastern Carolina vinegar that, together with the smoke, saturates the meat as thoroughly as some red wine and cigar ash flung onto a shag carpet."

Many restaurants have cited closures due to effects of the pandemic, inflation, staffing shortages and the challenges of serving customers in a changing market.