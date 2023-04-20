Alewife's Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Alewife, 3120 E. Marshall St., (804) 325-3426
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Choose one from each course.
Virginia Oysters- buttermilk, ranch
Grilled Collard Raab- truffle-caesar dressing, white anchovy, pecorino, breadcrumbs
Crispy Gulf Shrimp- green curry bang-bang sauce, pickled shallot, peanut
Arctic Char- roasted baby carrots, whipped labneh, radish, Za’atar roasted almonds
Grilled Flank Steak- fingerling potatoes, kale, roasted onions, house A1
Cavatelli- spring peas, pea greens, schofield farm mushrooms, sheep’s milk ricotta
Milky Way Pie- oreo cookie crumble, toffee, ganache
Strawberry Pavlova- crème diplomat, strawberry jam, mint
London Fog Panna Cotta- meyer lemon, candied citrus
