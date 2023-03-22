Anthony’s on the Hill, the pizza and ice cream shop in Church Hill at 2824 E. Broad St., announced on social media that it is now permanently closed.

“I’ve decided to retire after 45 years in the restaurant industry,” owner Michael Calogerakis posted. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the love and support all of you have shown us.”

Anthony's on the Hill originally opened in 2012, but closed in 2018 to become a breakfast and bagel spot called Mike & Maddy's which was open for two years. During the pandemic, Anthony's on the Hill reopened as a takeout only spot for pizza and ice cream. In November, Anthony's posted to social media that it would be closing for renovations, but it never reopened.

Anthony's finally confirmed that the restaurant would officially be closing this week.

"My dad has been in the restaurant industry for 50 years," Madison Calogerakis said. "After working 18 hour days, he felt it was time to retire." Before Anthony's, Calogerakis operated a wholesale bakery, The Flour Garden, where he baked artisan bread and pastries for local restaurants.

The building was also listed for sale for $1,050,000 and is currently under contract.

Calogerakis said that he will be taking time to spend with his family. The post also teased that another venture could be coming in the future.

***

Suzy Sno, a New Orleans-inspired sno-ball shop, is now open in Carytown at 3423 W. Cary St.

Suzy Sno is a shaved ice shop and "little sister" of sorts to Ruby Scoops, the ice cream shop on Brookland Park Boulevard from Rabia Kamara. She won “Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones” on the Food Network in 2021.

Kamara said she and her fiancé, Bakari Ruggiero, were drawn to Carytown for its walkability and family friendly atmosphere.

Suzy Sno offers New Orleans-inspired sno-balls that are flavored with over 60 house-made syrups and can be topped with Ruby Scoops ice creams or other tasty treats like s’mores and candy. Prices run from $3 to $5.75.

Suzy Sno will be open Thursday-Saturday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

***

Acacia, from owners Dale and Aline Reitzer, is now fully open after being in soft launch mode, at Libbie Mill.

***

Gearharts Fine Chocolates has left its location at 306 Libbie Ave. and is looking for a new home.

Gearharts Fine Chocolates is based in Charlottesville.

PHOTOS: 21 Spoons