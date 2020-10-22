Anyone who attended a recent concert at a Henrico restaurant should quarantine, health officials say

The site of the outbreak also was a factor, Avula said, noting that not all patrons’ first and last names were available.

“In an office setting, you know everybody who works in the office and spent 15 minutes within 6 feet of an affected individual, but at these types of settings, it’s harder to do that,” Avula said.

The statement said there was “a cluster of COVID-19 infections” tied to the event, but Avula could not provide the exact number of positive infections, saying he needs the state health commissioner’s or restaurant’s permission to do so. Some test results are pending, and officials have contacted approximately 75 attendees and staff.

According to the VDH, at least two confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak. Henrico has had a total of 62 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic, with 21 of those being in congregate settings such as restaurants, schools and workplaces.

As of Thursday, more than 1,500 of Henrico’s 6,096 COVID-19 cases were related to an outbreak, according to information provided by the VDH. Almost 40% of cases are among people in the 20-39 age group.