Anyone who attended a recent concert at a Henrico restaurant should quarantine, says Health Dept.

The Henrico County Health Department reported Thursday that it's investigating a possible COVID outbreak associated with a Oct. 9 live music event at JJ's Grille - a restaurant on Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen.
The Health Department is recommending people who attended the show "immediately stay home and away from others for 14 days."
The self-quarantine would include avoiding visits from guests, no sharing of towels and plates, staying at least 6 feet away from others and the continued wearing of masks.
"While there have been no reported cases of exposure associated with live music or group events held on dates before October 9, HCHD is still evaluating the potential for further exposures and would recommend that individuals who have visited the establishment after October 9 monitor for symptoms and consider being tested for COVID-19 infection," VDH said in a statement.
The release added that JJ's Grille and the local health department are working together to limit potential spread into the community.
JJ's Grille could not be reached for comment.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, at least two confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak. Henrico County has had a total of 62 total outbreaks since the start of the pandemic, with 21 of those being in congregate settings including restaurants.
More than 1,500 of Henrico's 6,096 COVID cases are related to an outbreak, as of Thursday's VDH report. Almost 40% of cases are within the 20-39 age group. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 10 total restaurants in the area — 7 in Richmond, 2 in Henrico and 1 in Hanover — have had their health permits suspended due to violating COVID regulations, according to the VDH. All have been reinstated.
On JJ's Grille's Facebook page, upcoming events have been canceled but four previous events were scheduled between Oct. 9 and Oct. 17. The last event was added on Oct. 12 for an event this past Saturday.
The Oct. 9 event was hosted by the restaurant and rock band Audiovault with 57 interested on Facebook and 13 marked as "went." The show was billed as a tribute to rock star Eddie Van Halen, who died Oct. 6.
"Just a friendly reminder to wear a mask when you are not sitting at your table which includes dancing while rocking out with us," the band wrote in a Facebook post about the show.
COVID symptoms include but aren't limited to fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle pain and new loss of taste and smell. A listing of community testing events can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/richmond-city/.
